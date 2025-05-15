United Soccer League Awards Franchise to North Jersey Pro Soccer, Bringing Professional Soccer to Paterson, NJ

May 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







PATERSON, NJ - North Jersey Pro Soccer (NJPS) has been awarded a United Soccer League (USL) franchise and will launch a professional men's team in Paterson, NJ, beginning play in 2026 at historic Hinchliffe Stadium. A professional women's team is planned to follow.

The men's and women's teams will play at Hinchliffe Stadium, an iconic venue built in the early 1930s that once hosted Negro League baseball. Recently renovated, the stadium anchors the $110 million Hinchliffe Stadium Neighborhood Restoration Project (HSNRP), which was spearheaded by Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh and includes housing, a museum and a new parking deck.

"The arrival of a United Soccer League franchise in Paterson marks a major milestone in our city's ongoing revitalization," Mayor Sayegh said. "Not only will we showcase world-class talent at the historic Hinchliffe Stadium, but this moment also underscores Paterson's rising prominence on the national stage. It promises meaningful community engagement, expanded opportunities for youth, and substantial economic benefits. This is more than just professional sports coming to Paterson, it's an investment in our future and a proud reflection of our collective efforts to move the city forward."

The NJPS men's side will compete in USL League One, a growing league in the third tier of the U.S. professional soccer pyramid. League One launched in 2019 and is currently comprised of 14 clubs that also compete in the U.S. Open Cup and USL Jägermeister Cup.

"Our recent expansion clubs are experiencing tremendous success both on and off the pitch, and I have no doubt North Jersey Pro Soccer will continue that trend," USL Deputy CEO & Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis said. "The foundation is in place to build a successful community-driven soccer club: an experienced and committed ownership group, a region with a rich sports history and passion for soccer, and the revitalization of Hinchliffe Stadium, which will offer fans a premier game-day experience."

While competing on the national stage, NJPS is committed to growing the game locally and forging community connections. With deep soccer roots in the region, NJPS intends to field teams that reflect the area's talent, diversity and potential.

NJPS is led by an accomplished ownership group with strong local ties:

Baye Adofo-Wilson, co-founder and chairman, is a commercial real estate developer, lawyer and entrepreneur. He co-developed the HSNRP and previously served as deputy mayor of Newark.

Erik Stover, co-founder and CEO, is an experienced and award-winning executive with more than 25 years in the sports and entertainment industry. Stover's connections to area soccer include his time as managing director of the New York Red Bulls, during which he oversaw the construction and operation of Red Bull Arena, and five years as COO of the New York Cosmos.

"This is a transformative moment for soccer fans and players in North Jersey, and in the rise and renewal of my hometown of Paterson," Adofo-Wilson said. "There will be no setting in American soccer like Hinchliffe Stadium. We can't wait to take the field and showcase our passion, pride and promise to the world."

NJPS will share updates on branding, technical staff, investor additions and player signings in the coming months.

Visit the website for the latest news and to sign up for updates: https://www.northjerseyprosoccer.com/







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.