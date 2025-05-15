Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Welcomes New Mexico United

May 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC returns home for the last 2 weeks of May with what hopes to be the start of a win streak as the club continues to improve and find its form. OCSC currently sits in 7th place in a tight Western Conference race. It would be great for OC to grab as many points as possible at home before heading out on the road for 3 games. Despite the result in North Carolina, OCSC showed well, and there were a lot of positives that came out of the loss.

OCSC has been strong at home so far this season, which should give the Orange and Black an edge on Saturday night.

OCSC is back at the Champ on Saturday, May 24th for, Fiesta de Beer Fest. The game will be broadcast in Los Angeles on KCAL channel 9, and it has an early kickoff time of 6 pm. Beer Fest opens at 3 pm. For tickets and Beer Fest passes, click HERE.

SOMOS ESTAMOS EN PROBLAMAS

New Mexico United comes into OC on a 2-game losing streak and will be without goalkeeper Alex Tambakis and Marlon Vargas, who received red cards in the May 101th game against Phoenix Rising FC. Tambakis was replaced by reserve keeper Kristopher Shakes, who has made 3 appearances for the club. New Mexico's leading goal scorer, Greg Hurst, was also noticeably absent in Phoenix, having picked up a knock in training. Rumors point to Hurst being questionable for Saturday night versus OC. Saturday will see the return of fan favorite Thomas Amang, who has taken on the role of super sub in New Mexico. He has 1 goal in 3 appearances, totaling only 64 minutes.

New Mexico United 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 18-11-5 (1st place in USL Championship Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 46 | Goals Allowed: 44 I Clean Sheets: 9

Players to Watch: M Daniel Bruce, F Thomas Amang

TRUCK LOAD OF SHOTS

OCSC is back at the Champ and looking to be more clinical finishing after taking 23 shots without a goal in North Carolina. Bryce Jamison looked strong with 3 of the 23 shots, and he should open his 2025 account any day now. We also saw the return of Ethan Zubak and Tristan Trager in NC and expect to see more of them this week. OCSC has signed Vuk Latinovich for the remainder of the 2025 season and are looking for some consistency in the lineup to help build team chemistry and increase confidence in the group.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 38 I Goals Allowed: 45 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch: F Bryce Jamison, GK Colin Shutler

All-time Record:

Orange County SC is 2-3-3 all-time against New Mexico United(Last 5 against NMU- 1-3-1)

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 0-0 New Mexico United (October 19th, 2024 - Championship Soccer Stadium, CA)

Scoring Summary 10/19/24 - N/A







