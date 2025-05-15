New Mexico United Announces Loan Signing of Goalkeeper Djibril Moussa from AV Alta FC
May 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United today announced the loan acquisition of goalkeeper Djibril Moussa from AV Alta FC, ahead of Saturday's match on the road at Orange County SC, pending league and federation approval. Moussa is eligible for participation in Saturday's match.
