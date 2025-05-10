New Mexico United Falls to Phoenix Rising, 1-2
May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United fell by a 1-2 score to rival Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night, in front of a crowd of 10,844 fans. The match was fairly even throughout the first half, with United maintaining a 69-31 advantage in possession in the opening 45 minutes. Only a flukey dribbler through United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis gave Phoenix the lead heading into the intermission.
But just twelve minutes into the second half, New Mexico were reduced to ten men, as Tambakis came off his line to clear a long ball down the left side. The center referee ruled Tambakis to have taken down the attacker, and sent the Greek goalkeeper off. Just five minutes later, substitute Darius Johnson doubled the lead for Phoenix, as he slipped through the defense and fired past goalkeeper Kris Shakes for a 2-0 lead that Phoenix would not relinquish.
Despite being down a man and two goals, New Mexico didn't give in. A terrific strike from McKinze Gaines from outside the left side of the box halved the lead in the 85th minute. Just three minutes later, Fernando was taken down in the box, but legally, despite lamentations from United fans and players. In the ensuing fracas, United's Marlon Vargas - who had already been subbed off - was shown red, as well.
New Mexico United are on the road next week against Orange County SC. That match kicks off at 8pm MT on Saturday (5/17) night.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2025
- Republic FC Draws Indy Eleven - Sacramento Republic FC
- FC Tulsa Rally Back to Get a Point - FC Tulsa
- Elvis Amoh Scores 7th Goal in Last 5 Matches - Indy Eleven
- Switchbacks Earn a Draw Against Las Vegas Lights - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rising Become First USL Team to Win Away Against New Mexico United in 2025 - Phoenix Rising FC
- San Antonio FC Falls to Oakland Roots SC 1-2 - San Antonio FC
- Rising Take Down New Mexico United 2-1 at Isotopes Park - Phoenix Rising FC
- FC Tulsa Battles Back to Earn 1-1 Draw Against El Paso Locomotive FC - FC Tulsa
- Phoenix Rising Take Down New Mexico United 2-1 - Phoenix Rising FC
- LouCity's Regular Season Home Win Streak Snapped in Pittsburgh Stalemate - Louisville City FC
- Roots Win 2-1 on the Road Versus Conference Leaders San Antonio FC - Oakland Roots
- Rowdies Downed, 3-1, by Charleston - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Hounds Travail for Gritty Draw in Louisville - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- New Mexico United Falls to Phoenix Rising, 1-2 - New Mexico United
- Hounds Travail for Gritty Draw in Louisville - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hartford Keeps Third Clean Sheet in a Row at Home, Draws Detroit 0-0 - Hartford Athletic
- Loudoun United FC Nets Five in Whipping Lexington SC - Loudoun United FC
- Monterey Bay Digs out 1-1 Draw against Rhode Island FC in Pawtucket - Monterey Bay FC
- Rhode Island FC Battles from Behind to Earn 1-1 Draw vs. Monterey Bay FC - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Falls to Phoenix Rising, 1-2
- New Mexico United Falls to Phoenix Rising, 1-2
- New Mexico United Honors Memory of Pat Grange, Releases Specialty ALS Kit
- New Mexico United Beats Union Omaha, 2-0, in Jägermeister Cup Debut
- New Mexico United Beats Union Omaha, 2-0, in Jägermeister Cup Debut