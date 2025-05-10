Monterey Bay Digs out 1-1 Draw against Rhode Island FC in Pawtucket

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, Rhode island - Monterey Bay FC (4-2-4, 16 points) held on to earn a point in a 1-1 result against Rhode Island FC (1-3-3, 6 points) in the Crisp-and-Kelp's inaugural match at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket. Mobi Fehr found Mayele Malango for the game's first score and what would ultimately be the only goal on the night for Monterey Bay in the first half, while Rhode Island managed to find a late equalizer in the second half in front of their home crowd.

10 minutes into the match, Adrian Rebollar beat his defender to advance with the ball deep into the right side of the box before looping a cross back into the six yard box, but Rhode Island FC's goalkeeper, Koke Vegas, leaped up and knocked it away. Four minutes later, Rebollar found himself in space with the ball once again, but his cross into the box aimed for Ilijah Paul from the right sideline was caught by Vegas. Shortly after, Monterey Bay took the early lead in the 17th minute. Paul fended off his defender on a run down the right sideline before laying the ball off to Rebollar, who took a couple of dribbles into the box before laying it off himself to Fehr. With his first touch on his left foot, Fehr poked the ball on towards Malango who was making a run at the far post, and Malango absolutely roofed it to give the Crisp-and-Kelp the 1-0 lead in Pawtucket with his third goal of the season. In the 22nd minute, Malango looked to have a second with a curling effort from the left side of the box, but his shot was saved. Rhode Island FC hoped to draw level with a free kick opportunity taken by Noah Fuson in the 30th minute, but his attempt missed just wide of the right post and the sides entered the halftime break with Monterey Bay out in front.

The hosts jumped out on the counter five minutes into the second half, but the attempt to play the ball into the box by Jojea Kwizera was blocked by Joel Garcia Jr. In the 54th minute, Albert Dikwa earned his best look at goal after turning past his defender inside the box, but Alex Lara stood tall to block the shot attempt. Monterey Bay forced Rhode Island into a scary moment in the 58th minute when Carlos Guzmán's long ball to Malango forced Vegas out his box. Malango looked to flick the ball over the goalkeeper, but it was blocked. The ball subsequently fell to Ethan Bryant, who looked to head the ball over the scrum and into the open net, but a Rhode Island defender managed to retreat just enough to clear it away. Fehr and Luther Archimède played a dangerous give and go inside the box in the 66th minute, but the pass by Archimède back to Fehr was snuffed out by Vegas. Monterey Bay came under fire near the 70 minute mark with an onslaught of dangerous possession by Rhode Island, but the defense managed to escape the moment with a foul won by Malango. The hosts dug out the equalizer in the 77th minute with a right-footed flick by Joseph Brito that deflected off the post and in to bring the match to its final scoreline of 1-1.

Up Next

Monterey Bay FC travels to Arizona to take on Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, May 17. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT with live streaming available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Additional Notes

Alex Dixon made his official return to the pitch for Monterey Bay after missing the previous eight contests from a lower leg injury he sustained ahead of the club's win in Orange County in late March.

Missing the match due to injury were Nico Gordon (lower body), Xavi Gnaulati (upper body), Diego Gutiérrez (lower body), Adam Larsson (lower body), and Anton Søjberg (lower leg).

Information

Date: May 10, 2025

Venue: Centreville Bank Stadium; Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Weather: Partly cloudy and 63°F

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Rhode Island FC 0 1 1

Monterey Bay FC 1 0 1

MB: Mayele Malango (Mobi Fehr) 17'

RI: Joseph Brito 77'

Lineups

Rhode Island FC (4-2-3-1): Koke Vegas; Rio Hope-Gund (Taimu Okiyoshi, 78'), Aldair Sanchez, Zachary Herivaux, Grant Stoneman (Aimé Mabika, 59'); Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Clay Holstad, 59'), Frank Nodarse; Jojea Kwizera, Maximiliano Rodríguez, Albert Dikwa; Noah Fuson (Joseph Brito, 59')

Subs not used: Jackson Lee, Cole Dewhurst, Marc Ybarra

Monterey Bay FC (4-1-4-1): Nico Campuzano; Sami Guediri, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Joel Garcia Jr.; Wesley Fonguck; Mayele Malango (Luke Ivanovic, 73'), Ethan Bryant (Alex Dixon, 60'), Mobi Fehr (Pierce Gallaway, 80'), Adrian Rebollar; Ilijah Paul (Luther Archimède, 60')

Subs not used: Sam Gomez, Nico Gordon, Miles Lyons

Stats Summary: RI / MB

Shots: 12 / 6

Shots on Goal: 1 / 4

Saves: 3 / 0

Corner Kicks: 6 / 2

Fouls: 15 / 14

Possession: 61.3% / 38.7%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Luke Ivanovic (caution) 25'

MB: Ethan Bryant (caution) 35'

MB: Alex Lara (caution) 55'

RI: Aldair Sanchez (caution) 82'

Officials

Referee: JC Griggs

Assistant Referee: Seun Yinka-Kehinde

Assistant Referee: Justen Lopez

Fourth Official: Andrew Porada







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2025

