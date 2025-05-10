San Antonio FC Falls to Oakland Roots SC 1-2

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC fell to Oakland Roots SC for the first time Saturday, dropping a 1-2 result at Toyota Field.

SAFC dominated on the offensive side for much of the match, striking early as Jorge Hernandez slotted home a finish from a tricky angle in the 12th minute for his fifth goal of the season. Oakland converted a penalty kick to tie the match at 1-1 shortly after in the 25th minute.

A defensive error allowed Oakland to score the game-winning goal in the 84th minute, taking its first win over San Antonio in the all-time series.

SAFC outshot Oakland 21-7 in the match, also leading the visitors in shots on target 6-4.

Scoring Summary:

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Assisted by Nicky Hernandez) 12'

OAK: Jose Sinisterra (Penalty) 25'

OAK: Peter Wilson 84'

Next Up

San Antonio FC heads back on the road to take on Charleston Battery on Saturday, May 17. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC drops to 5-3-1 on the season, remaining atop the Western Conference standings in first place with 16 points. Midfielder Jorge Hernandez scored his team-leading fifth goal of the campaign, with four of his scores coming at Toyota Field. Jorge Hernandez is tied for fifth-most goals in the league. Nicky Hernandez assisted his first goal of the regular season and his second across all competitions. SAFC has scored in eight of its nine league matches, scoring first in four of those contests. SAFC has scored in its last 15 USL Championship home matches. San Antonio set a new season-high with 21 shots in the match, and its 116 shots leads USL Championship this season.

Attendance: 6,507

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Jimmy Medranda, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Alex Crognale, Nelson Flores Blanco (Jake LaCava 74'), Mohamed Omar, Almir Soto (Luke Haakenson 90+3'), Nicky Hernandez (Alex Greive 90+3'), Jorge Hernandez, Andres Paredes, Juan Agudelo (Diogo Pacheco 74')

Substitutions Not Used: Lucio Berron, Dmitrii Erofeev, Dyllan Mendoza, Daniel Namani

Disciplinary Summary:

OAK: Yellow Card (Ilya Alekseev) 4'

SA: Yellow Card (Jorge Hernandez) 14'

SA: Yellow Card (Alex Crognale) 22'

SA: Yellow Card (Mitchell Taintor) 30'

SA: Second Yellow Card (Mitchell Taintor) 89'

OAK: Yellow Card (Kendall McIntosh) 90+5'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the loss...)

"Well, tonight was painful. I know we've lost before here, but those other games we didn't create situations. Today, we lost because of a [penalty kick] and a mistake, but I believe out of all the games that we played, tonight, was when I saw the guys attacking the opposition box with numbers and crosses, especially crosses coming from [Andres] Paredes on the right side, we had numbers. You know, we missed a few headers. The goalkeeper made two saves, and defenders were blocking. That's something that we were targeting in the past, how we're going to create more opportunities in front of the opposition, and I believe today was an improvement. The guys connected. We attacked the box, but we couldn't score. That's why I say it's more painful than the other losses at home. After the work that we put on the field, we're going home empty handed."

(On Oakland's penalty kick acting as a turning point...)

"To that point, I thought we had control of the game. We scored a goal. We created other chances. Could've been two-zero at that point, but the PK gave them a boost. As I said before the game, that's a team who is more organized, who's playing hard and is very disciplined in what they're doing, so it's not easy to create goal opportunities around those back five that they have, but today, I think we did a good job, especially on the right side."

(On the team's third loss at home...)

"That's something we spoke about down there. You know, this has to be a fortress. This is our house. We are playing in front of our fans, our family, so I don't know if that gives us extra pressure. Having the families in the stands, having the fans in the stands, it's different than playing away ... that's something that we need to address with the team, with the players, coaches, but we cannot lose three home games, especially when we're doing so well away from home, so I told them, if we want to be a championship contender, we need to be the same team home or away."

Defender Alex Crognale

(On the team's offensive production...)

"If we weren't creating chances, that would concern me, but we are, and it's just having the killer instinct and deciding that whoever it is on the team, that they're going to be the guy to go and get the goal, and I feel like that's what we need. You know, Jorge is coming up in big moments, putting goals away, but as a group, we need to find goals and find ways to, when we get these chances, just put them in the back of the net."

(On the team needing to be more ruthless in front of goal...)

"Absolutely, I think it's huge, especially because we have such a talented team, such a deep team. It doesn't matter who steps up and who's on the field, we know we're gonna have a group that is competitive and can put out good performances. It's just making the tackles, making the right decisions, and then, like I said, when we're there, putting the ball in the back of the net and finishing off these chances because we're creating them. We just got to put the ball away."

Midfielder Nicky Hernandez

(On the loss...)

"We played well defensively. We didn't give them a lot of opportunities. They just converted on the two mistakes we made, so that's it. We just have to do our part and convert our chances ... We're getting in good spots. We probably need a little bit more focus in front of goal, a little bit more ruthlessness, really. We got to start winning these games by more than just one, two goals. This game could have been easily three to four goals."







