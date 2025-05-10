Hounds Travail for Gritty Draw in Louisville

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds came away with a point at one of the most challenging road venues in the USL Championship by holding Louisville City FC to a 0-0 draw tonight at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Little separated the two teams, as Louisville (5-0-3), the last undefeated team in the Championship, held a 13-10 edge in shots and 57 percent of possession. Eric Dick made four saves for the Hounds (2-4-2) for his second straight shutout, while Damian Las made three in the Louisville goal.

It was the first time Louisville failed to win a home league game in 13 matches - one short of a league record for home wins - and the first time they were shut out in a home league game since July 12, 2023, which also came at the hands of the Hounds.

First half

Riding the high of their midweek U.S. Open Cup win, the Hounds came out as the aggressors on the road. Perrin Barnes picked out Robbie Mertz making a late run to the top of the box, and Mertz's shot forced a diving save from Las less than seven minutes into the contest.

Dick was called into action in the 20th minute to smother a turning shot by Taylor Davila that was well-placed but lacked the power to find the bottom corner.

The Hounds goalkeeper came up with an even bigger stop late in the half, as he dove to his left to deny a 25-yard drive by Jansen Wilson, who had the game-winner in the teams' last meeting in 2024.

Just before halftime, Augi Williams was played through the defense on a lofted pass by Mertz, but Louisville defender Sean Totsch timed his desperation slide perfectly to block Williams' attempt from behind as he looked to shoot around the charging Las.

Second half

Louisville continued to keep bodies in the way as Williams tried to work free, and former Hounds defender Arturo Ordóñez came up with a critical block in the 63rd minute after Danny Griffin slipped a pass to create space for Williams on the left side of the box.

Shortly afterward, Dick needed to make the save on an awkwardly hopping shot by Davila, and Barnes was in good position to ensure the rebound wasn't collected by an attacker.

In the 79th minute, the Hounds had their best chance when Aidan O'Toole played Williams behind the defense again, this time down the right side from in the Hounds' own half. Williams carried into the box, but Las came off his line and cut down the angle to make the save when Williams shot before the defense could close in.

Louisville had its own late chances, the best coming from a free kick in the 90th minute when Aiden McFadden rose to head the ball from the center of the box. The header was going wide of goal, but it looped high enough that players for both teams had a chance to keep it in play. Dick and Louisville's Kyle Adams scrambled for the ball, and though Dick got a hand to it first, it was ruled the ball had crossed the line for a goal kick before anyone touched it.

Modelo Man of the Match

Tough as it was to single out any member of the back line, the ball winning of Guillaume Vacter earns the honor is just his second pro start. The French center back won 9 of 11 duels, including 6 of 7 in the air, added seven clearances and added a scoring chance created for good measure.

What's next?

The Hounds will fly west for only the second time this season when they visit the Colorado Springs Switchbacks at 9 p.m. next Saturday, May 17. The Switchbacks (1-3-4) are the reigning league champions but have scuffled to start 2025; they were set to face Las Vegas later tonight.







