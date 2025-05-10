LouCity's Regular Season Home Win Streak Snapped in Pittsburgh Stalemate

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC's Taylor Davila in action

Louisville City FC saw its regular season home win streak halted at 12 games Saturday night, as the boys in purple battled Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 0-0 draw in front of nearly 10,000 fans at Lynn Family Stadium.

A win would have drawn LouCity even with the USL Championship all-time regular season home winning streak record of 13 set by Orlando City SC in 2014.

It was also the first time since July 12, 2023, that LouCity failed to find the back of the net on home soil in a regular season game. Its opponent that night was also Bob Lilley's Pittsburgh.

Louisville remains the lone unbeaten club in the USL Championship, moving to 5-0-3 on the season following the draw. The boys in purple, now on 18 points, trail only Loudoun in the Eastern Conference but are now tied on points with the Charleston Battery, who defeated Tampa Bay Saturday.

"I thought it looked like two teams coming off of a mid-week game," head coach Danny Cruz said. "Wasn't pretty tonight by any means. Thought we needed so much more quality with the ball. Thought defensively, the group worked hard in the second half, but certainly, we have some things we need to work on on the attacking side of the ball and technically as well. Another shutout, which we're happy with.

"... We just weren't anywhere near ourselves tonight with the ball. That's disappointing. You can go from where we were last year in the attack, being better defensively this year, but not lose as much as we did tonight with regard to our quality."

Defensively, Louisville was resolute, consistently answering the call against one of the Eastern Conference's top-six outfits. City's defense, led by goalkeeper Damian Las, picked up its fourth clean sheet of the season - tied for the second-most in the league.

"It's been a goal of ours to be solid defensively this year and not give up as many (goals)," said defender Sean Totsch. "When it comes to the end of the season, you can't give up cheap goals because that's how playoff games are won and lost. We've learned that in the past. ... We'd like to be on the front foot more and that's the way we are when we're at our best."

The opening half was relatively even in terms of chance creation, with the clubs finishing tied on both total shots and shots on target.

The Hounds, however, posed a greater threat, with Augustine Williams nearly scoring late in the first period as Totsch hustled back to break it up.

Aiming to find a spark going forward after a scoreless first 45 minutes, Danny Cruz made three changes, including the introduction of center forward Phillip Goodrum. Though Louisville went on to manufacture some early pressure, nothing came of it on the scoresheet.

During the second half, the boys in purple maintained most of the possession, while doubling the Riverhounds' total shots. Six of the last seven shots came from City players. However, similar to the home team, Pittsburgh's defense was unyielding throughout the match, resulting in a split of the points.

"I think that's just not our standard," said captain Kyle Adams. "For 90 minutes there, we were 75% second-best and that's not us, especially at home. We've got to get back to work on Tuesday and look at the film, and go again. ... If we want to play like that, it's going to be a long season."

Eyeing a third road win of the campaign, City heads to New England next week, facing off with Hartford Athletic at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, Connecticut. The club's last visit to Hartford saw the boys in purple fall frustratingly by a 2-1 scoreline on August 24, 2024.

After three straight away matches, finishing with a trip to Loudoun on May 31 in the USL Jägermeister Cup, LouCity returns to Lynn Family Stadium Saturday, June 7, for a meeting with Tampa Bay. Louisville's first contest of June is its annual Pride Night, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Fans looking to attend this matchup of rivals can visit LouCity.com/pride/ for tickets and additional information.

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Date: May 10, 2025

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: 71 degrees, partly cloudy

Attendance: 9,903

Scoring

Louisville City FC (0, 0, 0)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (0, 0, 0)

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 1 - Damian Las; 2 - Aiden McFadden, 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 24 - Josh Jones (46' 5 - Arturo Ordóñez), 4 - Sean Totsch, 15 - Manny Perez (73' 13 - Amadou Dia), 17 - Taylor Davila, 8 - Carlos Moguel Jr. (46' 31 - Kevon Lambert), 7 - Ray Serrano, 16 - Adrien Perez (46' 9 - Phillip Goodrum), 25 - Jansen Wilson (81' 27 - Evan Davila)

Subs not used: 12 - Danny Faundez; 11 - Niall McCabe

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: 1 - Eric Dick; 13 - Luke Biasi (73' 8 - Junior Etou), 5 - Sean Suber, 16 - Roberto Ydrach, 3 - Perrin Barnes (90'+4 6 - Max Broughton), 23 - Guillaume Vacter, 42 - Jackson Wälti, 10 - Bertin Jacquesson (72' 4 - Aidan O'Toole), 2 - Danny Griffin (c), 14 - Robbie Mertz (84' 15 - Bradley Sample), 9 - Augustine Williams

Subs not used: 31 - Jacob Randolph; 18 - Jorge Garcia, 20 - Jason Bouregy, 70 - Pablo Linzoain

Head coach: Bob Lilley

Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Shots: 13 / 9

Shots on Goal: 4 / 3

Expected goals: 1.19 / 0.76

Possession: 57.1% / 42.9%

Fouls: 13 / 12

Offside: 2 / 0

Corner Kicks: 4 / 3

Discipline Summary

Louisville City FC:

15' Manny Perez (yellow)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC:

63' Danny Griffin (yellow)

89' Jackson Wälti (yellow)

Referee: Matthew Thompson

