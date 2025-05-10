Hartford Keeps Third Clean Sheet in a Row at Home, Draws Detroit 0-0
May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
HARTFORD, CT (May 10) - Hartford Athletic earned a point at home in a 0-0 draw with Detroit City FC on Saturday night. It's the third consecutive clean sheet in a row at home for Hartford who have taken seven points from those three matches.
It was a busy night for goalkeeper Antony Siaha who made six saves on the evening, many of them diving, highlight reel saves that kept the sheet clean. The six saves are the most in a game this season for the Tucson, AZ native, who rebounded nicely after conceding four times against Charleston Battery last weekend and earned CT Army National Guard Defensive Player of the Game honors.
Hartford got its best chance in the 80th minute. Emmanuel Samadia, streaking down the left flank, delivered a beautiful cross into the center of the box that failed to find a head. Mamadou Dieng, who came on as a substitute in replace of an injured Jack Panayotou in the first half, gathered the ball, took a touch and went for the upper left corner only to have it headed away by a Detroit defender. Hartford finished the game with ten shots, but only one on target.
Hartford Athletic returns home on Saturday, May 17th to take on Louisville City FC. Tickets are available at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.
FAST STATS
HARTFORD DETROIT
Shots 10 14
Shots On Target 1 6
Corners 4 7
Fouls 17 18
Offsides 3 1
Possession 52.5% 47.5%
Passing Accuracy 76.7% 77.8%
Saves 6 1
SCORING SUMMARY
HARTFORD DETROIT
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
HARTFORD DETROIT
24 ¬Â² - Marlon Hairston (Yellow) 19 ¬Â² - Alex Villanueva (Yellow)
45+3 ¬Â² - Sebastian Anderson (Yellow) 22 ¬Â² - Michael Bryant (Yellow)
77 ¬Â² - Adewale Obalola (Yellow) 84 ¬Â² - Ryan Williams (Yellow)
LINEUPS
HARTFORD DETROIT
77 (GK) Antony Siaha 21 (GK) Carlos Herrera
2 (DF) Sebastian Anderson 30 (DF) Devin Amoo-Mensah
22 (DF) TJ Presthus 4 (DF) Shane Wiedt
15 (DF) Joe Farrell 12 (DF) Michael Bryant
4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 3 (DF) Alex Villanueva (Hakuri Yamazaki, 69 ¬Â²)
19 (DF) Emmanuel Samadia 39 (MF) Ryan Williams
94 (MF) Marlon Hairston (Beverly Makangila, 57 ¬Â²) 24 (MF) Dominic Gasso
10 (MF) Samuel Careaga (Jonathan Jimenez, 81 ¬Â²) 2 (MF) Rhys Williams
16 (MF) Jack Panayotou (Mamadou Dieng, 35 ¬Â²) 9 (MF) Ben Morris (Jeciel Cedeño, 79 ¬Â²)
11 (FW) Michee Ngalina (Kyle Edwards, 57 ¬Â²) 23 (FW) Sebastian Guenzatti (Connor Rutz, 68 ¬Â²)
81 (FW) Addie Obalola 7 (FW) Darren Smith
