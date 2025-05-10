Rhode Island FC Battles from Behind to Earn 1-1 Draw vs. Monterey Bay FC

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC midfielder Joe Brito

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - After going down early, Rhode Island FC battled back from behind to earn a 1-1 draw vs. Monterey Bay FC on Saturday at Centreville Bank Stadium. The Ocean State club showed impressive resilience in a positive second-half turnaround as it limited Monterey Bay to just three second-half shots, and finally cashed in on its momentum in the 77th minute to earn a hard-fought draw against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

After winning USL Championship Save of the Week honors for his heroics during Rhode Island FC's scoreless draw with San Antonio FC last time out, goalkeeper Koke Vegas came up with a huge stop in the 10th minute to keep the visitors from taking an early lead. After forcing a turnover in the midfield and breaking into a dangerous run towards goal, Adrian Rebollar lobbed a cross towards the six-yard box that was acrobatically swatted away by Vegas to keep the game level.

Despite the early save, RIFC couldn't keep Monterey Bay FC out for long. The visitors capitalized on their early momentum in the 17th minute, using a quick passing sequence to cut through the RIFC defense before taking the lead when Mobi Fehr's low pass snuck through everyone to the feet of Mayele Malango. Malango, who was wide open inside the six-yard box, powered the ball into the back of the net, giving Monterey Bay a 1-0 lead.

The Ocean State club eventually pushed onto the front foot as the half went on, testing the Monterey Bay defense with 11 crosses and six corners. Although the homeside nearly found the breakthrough on a number of opportunities, including a dangerous curling free-kick from Noah Fuson in the 30th minute that grazed the wrong side of the net, Monterey Bay did enough to get into halftime with the lead.

Defensively, Rhode Island FC held Monterey Bay to just three shots in the second half, but couldn't connect the final pass as it struggled to find the back of the net. Eventually, after playing nearly half of the opening 15 minutes inside the Monterey final third and completing 23 crosses, substitute Joe Brito finally found the back of the net with the Ocean State club's first shot on target in the 77th minute. After Jojea Kwizera's cross was blocked at the goalmouth, Brito took the rebound down off of his chest before picking out the top-right corner with a spectacular curling volley to knot the game at one.

Although RIFC possessed more than 70 percent of the ball in the final 15 minutes and had a handful of chances to take the lead following Brito's strike, including a close-range header from Kwizera that went just wide in the 88th minute, both sides ultimately split the points as the game finished 1-1.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will hit the road for a two-game stretch, beginning with a second-straight midweek contest at Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. on NESN+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network. Following the road stretch, the club's next home game at Centreville Bank Stadium will take place on Saturday, May 24 at 4 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Tickets are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

MB - Mayele Malango (Mobi Fehr), 17th minute: Malango powers Fehr's low cross into the black of the net. RI 0, MB 1

RI - Joe Brito, 77th minute: Brito picks out the top corner with a highlight-reel curling volley. RI 1, MB 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Joe Brito's equalizing goal was his first of the 2025 season, and fourth of his Rhode Island FC career.

The tie marked the first time this season that Rhode Island FC has earned a result after conceding first.

Rhode Island FC took a season-high 556 passes vs. Monterey Bay, adding 25 crosses and outshooting the visitors 12-6. 321 of RIFC's passes came in the attacking third.

Zachary Herivaux helped run the midfield with a season-high 72 passes in the tie.

Rhode Island FC has now earned results against the top two teams in the Western Conference standings in its first two USL Championship games at Centreville Bank Stadium.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Joe Brito

