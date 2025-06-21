Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 to Sacramento Republic FC

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC fell short in its second-ever meeting vs. Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, losing 2-0 at Centreville Bank Stadium. After neither side could find the back of the net in the first half, a pair of goals within seven minutes in the second 45 gave the visitors an advantage that the Ocean State club could not overcome.

After a slow first 25 minutes of the game, Sacramento Republic FC (4W-4L-5T) had a golden chance to open the scoring when Jack Gurr broke into a one-on-one position in the midfield and closed in on Rhode Island FC (4W-7L-3T) goalkeeper Jackson Lee. Getting down quickly, Lee came up with a brilliant close-range save to keep the game level. In the 32nd minute, Gurr got in on the attack again, this time connecting with a cross and ripping a one-time volley inside the 18-yard-box that flew narrowly wide of Lee's far post.

In the 39th minute, the RIFC attack sprung into action for the first time when Clay Holstad flew down the right wing, moving into the box with speed before cutting a cross to Frank Nodarse.

Nodarse couldn't keep his one-time shot down, however, as the Ocean State club's real chance of the game rose above the crossbar. On the ensuing goal kick, RIFC won the ball straight back, sending Albert Dikwa "Chico" into one-on-one positions. Streaking into the box and firing a shot towards the near post, Sacramento goalkeeper Danny Vitiello produced his first save of the game to ensure the two teams went into the halftime locker room scoreless.

10 minutes into the second half, Sacramento Republic FC produced a moment of magic to open the scoring when Rodrigo López curled a free kick over the RIFC wall and past a diving Lee, giving the visitors the lead. In the 63rd minute, things went from bad to worse for the Ocean State club when Cristian Parano lost his marker in the box, getting on the end of Russell Cicerone's cross and slotting the ball past Lee to complete a deadly counter-attack that made it 2-0.

Following an action-packed 20 minutes, Sacramento held on for the win as RIFC struggled to generate any true goal scoring chances, ultimately ending in a 2-0 loss for the homeside.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will continue its homestand with its third-straight game when it hosts USL League One club Portland Hearts of Pine in the USL JÃÃÂ¤germeister Cup Group Stage. Tickets for Pride Night are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN SAC - Rodrigo López, 55th minute: López curls a free kick over the wall and past Jackson Lee.

RI 0, SAC 1 RI - Cristian Parano (Russell Cicerone), 63rd minute: Parano taps home Cicerone's low cross from close range.

RI 0, SAC 2 ADDITIONAL NOTES

- Rhode Island FC held Sacramento Republic FC to just four shots throughout the game. The visitors did not attempt a single shot for the final 30 minutes.

- Rhode Island FC out-possessed Sacramento Republic FC 63.5-36.5 percent, and out-passed the visitors 533-312.

- Rio Hope-Gund's 79 passes marked the highest single-game total of any Rhode Island FC player this season.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Clay Holstad

