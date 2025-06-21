New Mexico United Bests San Antonio, 4-2, to Claim Sole Possession of First Place

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United bested Western Conference rival San Antonio FC by a 4-2 final score on Saturday night. Two goals in stoppage time keyed the victory for the Black & Yellow, who maintain sole possession of first place with the victory over a team that was just one point behind them in the Western Conference standings entering the evening.

United jumped to a lead first in this one, as an Akale free kick from the right side bounced once in the box before finding the head of Jaylin Lindsey, who nodded home for his first tally in the Black & Yellow and a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. United nearly doubled the lead in the second half, as Akale, once again, found himself through on goal, but his low shot trickled just wide of frame, as United maintained a one-goal advantage at the break.

Just seven minutes into the second frame, Akale was again directly involved, as he was whistled for a foul in the box. San Antonio's Mitchell Taintor converted the resulting penalty for a 1-1 score in the 54th minute. That deadlock lasted all of five minutes, as Thomas Amang beat two defenders to get to the endline, and cut back a square pass to Akale, who blasted at the feet of SAFC goalkeeper Richard Sanchez. Sanchez made the initial stop, but his kick save ricocheted into the top corner, as United retook the lead.

SAFC would re-level in the 75th minute, but just before the 90th, SAFC's Andres Paredes was shown his second yellow of the match after an errant tackle, reducing San Antonio to 10 men for an eight-minute extra time period.

United would capitalize on the miscue, as just two minutes later, it was Fernando who scored the winner, as McKinze Gaines chipped a ball from the right side to the far post, and Fernando headed it back across, and out of reach of Sanchez, for a 3-2 lead that United would not relinquish. They would, however, add onto it just two minutes later. Fernando took a low cross from Gaines in the box, left a backheeled ball for Vargas, who took a touch and tucked inside the near post for the 4-2 tally.

The win brings United to a Western Conference-best 25 points on the season, at least two points clear at the top of the West, pending other results still in progress.







