Rowdies Loan Nate Worth to New York Red Bulls II

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today that the club has loaned midfielder Nate Worth to MLS Next Pro side New York Red Bulls II for the remainder of the season, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the loan agreement were not disclosed.

Worth joined the Rowdies via transfer from FC Tulsa in May of the 2024 USL Championship season. Since then, the 18-year-old has tallied one goal and one assist in 30 appearances across all competitions for the Rowdies. Worth, who began his professional career with New York Red Bulls II at 15 years old, recently helped the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team win the UEFA Cup Friendship Cup played in Switzerland. He appeared in all four matches of the tournament for the U.S. squad.







