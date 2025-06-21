Republic FC Blanks Rhode Island FC, 2-0

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC picked up three big points to close out a stretch of three games in eight days, defeating Rhode Island FC 2-0 at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday night. The Indomitable Club found the back of the net twice in eight minutes to put the match out of reach and earn its first-ever win over the defending Eastern Conference Champions.

The early goings saw the two clubs trade moments of trying to find the holes in the backline. Republic FC was the first to get the chance on goal in the 29th minute when Russell Cicerone sent the ball forward for Jack Gurr on the right flank. Gurr had an open path to goal, but the shot was blocked by Rhode Island FC's goalkeeper. Minutes later, Cicerone and Gurr connected again as Cicerone held the ball on the left. Cristian Parano distracted the defense with a diagonal run, allowing Cicerone to move the ball across the box to Gurr for a shot, but the attempt went just wide of the post.

Danny Vitiello went unchallenged until the 40th minute when Maxi Rodriguez intercepted a clearance and headed the ball forward for Albert Dikwa. The 2023 Player of the Year put a close-range shot on target, but Vitiello met it at the near post for his first save of the night. He finished the match with three saves to earn his fourth clean sheet of the season and 50th career USL Championship regular season shutout.

As the break approached, Sacramento pushed for another opportunity and nearly found the breakthrough in stoppage time. Cristian Parano pounced on a bad touch by the defender and carried the ball into the box, but his cross was blocked to end the play.

The Indomitable Club's moment came on the other side of the break with set-piece magic after Parano was brought down outside the box. Making his first start since May 10, Captain Rodrigo Lopez stepped up to the spot and delivered a beauty of a goal from 25 yards, squeezing the ball over the wall to give the goalkeeper no chance at making the stop.

Republic FC doubled its lead minutes later as Russell Cicerone found space on the right wing and laid the ball off for a Cristian Parano shot from the penalty spot for his second goal of the season. Cicerone finished the night with three chances created and his team-leading third assist of the year.

Republic FC's four-game road stretch continues next Saturday, when the club travels south to take on Orange County SC in the USL Jägermeister Cup. The Quails are currently on top of the Group 1 standings and with a win on Saturday would be in prime position to advance to the knockout rounds after one final round of group stage matches. The contest kicks off from Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, California at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the all-new FOX40+ Smart TV app and ESPN+.

Stats of the Match

Rodrigo Lopez - 1 goal (1st of the year), 39th USL Championship regular season goal

Russell Cicerone - 1 assist (leads team with 3), 3 chances created, 17/19 passing

Cristian Parano - 1 goal (2nd of the year), 6 possessions won

Danny Vitiello - 3 saves, 4th clean sheet of the year, 50th career USL Championship regular season shutout

Sacramento Republic FC 2 - 0 Rhode Island FC

USL Championship

Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, Rhode Island

June 21, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Rodrigo Lopez 55', Cristian Parano (Russell Cicerone) 63'; RI - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Jack Gurr (caution) 31', Michel Benitez (caution) 49', Cristian Parano (caution) 71'; RI - Karifa Yao (caution) 53'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann, Jared Timmer, Michel Benitez (AJ Edwards 89'), Luis Felipe, Nick Ross, Jack Gurr, Rodrigo Lopez (C) (Ryan Spaulding 71'), Cristian Parano (Blake Willey 77'), Russell Cicerone (Dominik Wanner 72')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Rayan Djedje, Chibi Ukaegbu, Justin Portillo, Trevor Amann

Stats: Shots: 4, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 2, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 1, Offsides: 1

Rhode Island FC: Jackson Lee, Aldair Sanchez, Grant Stoneman (C) (Taimu Okiyoshi 45'), Aime Mabika, Albert Dikwa (Isaac Angking 79'), Clay Holstead, Rio Hope-Gund, Frank Nodarse, Jokes Kwizera, Maxi Rodriguez (Dani Rovira 79'), Karifa Yao

Unused Substitutes: Noah Fuson, Joe Brito, Kevin Vang

Stats: Shots: 6, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 1, Fouls: 7, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 3







