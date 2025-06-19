Match Preview: Republic FC at Rhode Island FC

June 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Know Your Club - Republic FC

Republic FC's two-match Eastern Conference road trip kicked off in Birmingham on Wednesday night. The Quails continued their form of defensive fortitude, but when play opened up end to end in the last 120 seconds of the match, Birmingham Legion FC stole the points with a stoppage time goal.

The defensive stalemate in Alabama kept the offense quiet on both sides of the field. Stifling coverage from the back line limited the shots on target to two per half - Republic with two in the first and Legion with two in the second. Cristian Parano and Trevor Amann came off the bench in the second half and gave the Quails a new look up top to close out the match. Parano's press created opportunities in the last 25 minutes, and Amann's stoppage time shot nearly gave Sacramento the lead late, but goalkeeper VanOekel pushed it wide.

The last three matches included two top-three Western Conference opponents and Birmingham FC, who earned points in three of its last five contests after hiring new manager Chris Davies. Before a three-match stretch without finding the back of the net, Republic FC closed out May with nine goals from nine different players, showing what the club is capable of producing.

Know Your Opponent - Rhode Island FC

Rhode Island is looking to carry momentum from a thrilling 2-1 victory against North Carolina FC on June 14. The back-and-forth affair went deep into stoppage time when Frank Nodarse drew a crucial penalty to give RIFC the chance to win their first victory at their new home stadium. Forward Maxi Rodriguez stepped up and buried the penalty kick, securing a historic win and cementing his name in the Rhode Island FC record books.

Despite a losing record at home this year, the club has been hard to beat at Centreville Bank Stadium, only conceding four league goals at home in 2025. RIFC sits 9th across the league in goals conceded (14) and tied for 7th with 4 clean sheets.

Forwards Albert Dikwa and JJ Williams are the club's biggest offensive threats, both scoring a team-leading 11 goals in the 2024-25 campaign. They are among four players leading the team with two goals apiece this season.

For the second time on their four-game road trip, a familiar face greets Republic FC for their match against Rhode Island. Defender Aldair Sanchez, who made 68 appearances across two seasons with Republic FC, signed with Rhode Island FC for the 2025-26 season to bolster a solid defense that has produced four clean sheets so far this year. Rhode Island also ranks No. 9 in the USL for fewest goals conceded.

Head-to-Head

Both Republic FC and Rhode Island have the chance to claim their first head-to-head victory this Saturday. The teams have only faced off once, the contest ending in a 2-2 draw last year.

Overview: SAC @ RIFC

Date: Saturday, June 21

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Centreville Bank Stadium

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2 & ESPN+

Official Watch Party: 32 Brews Street @ Sky River Casino (Ages 21+)







