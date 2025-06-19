New Mexico United Defender Kalen Ryden Undergoes Successful Surgery

Sports stats



USL New Mexico United

New Mexico United Defender Kalen Ryden Undergoes Successful Surgery

June 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release


Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United captain and center back Kalen Ryden underwent successful surgery to repair a broken clavicle on Wednesday afternoon. Ryden suffered the injury in Saturday's road match against Lexington SC. Ryden is expected to miss 1-2 months with the injury. New Mexico United, New Mexico Orthopaedics, and Elevate are committed to providing Ryden with the best in treatment and recovery care, and look forward to seeing their captain back on the pitch soon.
Check out the New Mexico United Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central