New Mexico United Defender Kalen Ryden Undergoes Successful Surgery

June 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United captain and center back Kalen Ryden underwent successful surgery to repair a broken clavicle on Wednesday afternoon. Ryden suffered the injury in Saturday's road match against Lexington SC. Ryden is expected to miss 1-2 months with the injury. New Mexico United, New Mexico Orthopaedics, and Elevate are committed to providing Ryden with the best in treatment and recovery care, and look forward to seeing their captain back on the pitch soon.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.