Preview: Rowdies at Pittsburgh

June 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Fresh off their first league win since late March, the Tampa Bay Rowdies head to Highmark Stadium this Saturday for their first showdown of the regular season against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The Rowdies are aiming to claim a second consecutive victory for this first time this year in a place where wins have been tough to come by. In nine previous trips to Pittsburgh, the Rowdies have come away with all three points only once.

"Getting the reward for the hard you put in creates a slightly more positive vibe," Rowdies Interim Head Coach Steve Coleman noted on the squad's morale after recording two wins in their last three outings. "But in terms of togetherness, are we seeing anything different? No. Are we seeing anything different in terms of application and professionalism? No. In fact those things are what's making a bit of a difference right now. Pittsburgh is a tough place to go, but we certainly won't be backing down from the challenge."

Breaking Down the Hounds

As has been the case through most of Pittsburgh Head Coach Bob Lilley's time in charge, the club is one of the stingiest defenses in the league. Pittsburgh has allowed only 11 goals through their first 12 matches of the season, with only two of those concessions happening at Highmark Stadium. The Rowdies have netted seven goals on the road Pittsburgh, but five of those tallies came in the club's lone win at Highmark Stadium.

"[Highmark] is smaller than Al Lang, so it's tight and congested," said Rowdies midfielder Blake Bodily. "It's hard to play through lines and get a rhythm. They do a good job squeezing the game and making it hard for other teams to break them down. They do a good playing to their strengths and using the field to their advantage."

Hilton Team of the Week

It was a dream return to Al Lang Stadium for longtime Rowdies midfielder Lewis Hilton last Saturday. The Englishman provided two assists in Tampa Bay's comeback 2-1 win over in-state rivals Miami FC, marking the first two-assist match of his career and bringing his career USL Championship total to 35 assists. Hilton was making his first appearance at home this year after being sidelined by injury since early April. On Tuesday, Hilton was rewarded for his performance with a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week.

DeJesus Debuts, Rodriguez Starts

USL Academy signing Mateus DeJesus made his professional debut as a late substitute in Tampa Bay's win over Miami last week. The defender earned his first appearance as a professional before departing this week to begin his college career at the University of Central Florida.

DeJesus is the second USL Academy signing to make his professional debut with the Rowdies this season. He follows wingback Alex Rodriguez, who also earned his own memorable milestone against with his first appearance in the starting lineup.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Niyongabire

QUESTIONABLE: Fernandes

USL Championship Matchday 13

Tampa Bay Rowdies at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Saturday, June 21, 7 p.m. ET

Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

2025 League Records:

Rowdies: 2W-8L-2D, 8 pts, 11th East (1-4-1 on the road)

Pittsburgh: 4W-6L-2D, 14 pts, 9th East (3-1-0 at home)

Tune In: Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+

Watch Party: Join the official Rowdies watch party at Colony Grill in Downtown St. Petersburg. Fans wearing Rowdies gear receive discounts on food and drinks.







