Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Louisville City FC

June 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC returns home following a three-match road trip, hosting top-ranked Louisville City FC for its Juneteenth celebration match on Friday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

NCFC's historic win streak came to an end this past weekend, falling on the road to Rhode Island FC, 2-1. In the loss, Rafa Mentzingen netted his second goal of the season, which ties him for third on the team. Pedro Dolabella also picked up his second assist of the season on the goal.

Ten different NCFC players have scored this season. Evan Conway and Dolabella lead the way with three, Mentzingen and Louis Perez each have a pair, while Conor Donovan, Jaden Servania, Paco Craig, Rodrigo Da Costa, Oalex Anderson, and Mikey Maldonado all have one.

With the loss, NCFC remains in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, posting a record of 6W-4L-2D (20 points). A win for NCFC in Week 16 would not only hand Louisville City its first loss of the season but would also give the club its first win in the series in five matches.

SCOUTING LOUISVILLE

Louisville City has dominated the first third of the season, posting a record of 9W-0L-4D and sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference standings. Louisville finished the 2024 regular season with 24 wins - tied for the most ever in a season - and 76 points, the fourth-highest total in league history. The team hasn't missed a beat in the 2025 season.

Louisville has scored 23 goals this season, tied for the second-most in the league. The attack has seen 10 different goal scorers, with Phillip Goodrum leading the club with six goals, while Ray Serrano has five.

Taylor Davila has been the mastermind behind orchestrating the attack. Davila is tied for second in the league in chances created with 29 while also scoring two goals. He made history this past weekend, becoming the 23rd player to record three assists in a USL Championship regular season match.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC will travel to Derby City for the USL Jägermeister Cup and a second consecutive matchup with Louisville City FC on Saturday, June 28, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Lynn Family Stadium. Both clubs have recorded a win and a loss in the Group 6 stage, with Louisville sitting in third, just one spot ahead of NCFC in fourth.







