Preview: Hounds vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

June 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - A return to the friendly confines of Highmark Stadium will provide a boost to the Hounds, as they kick off a stretch of eight home matches in their next 10 overall by hosting the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday night.

The Hounds will want to get out on the front foot against the Rowdies after last weekend's 1-0 loss in Indianapolis that was the first time since 2021 the Hounds were held without a shot on goal. The aim will be a performance more like the team's previous home match, a 2-0 win over Detroit in which the Hounds pulled off the same feat, holding their visitors without a shot on goal and to just one shot total.

Despite the uneven start to the season, the Hounds are 4-2-0 at home in all competitions in 2025 - 3-1-0 in USL Championship play - and all four of the wins have been clean sheets for Eric Dick and the Hounds defense. Apart from center back Illal Osumanu, who is questionable after pulling up with an injury against Indy, the Hounds expect to have a full compliment of players to put their best foot forward beginning the homestand.

The Rowdies, meanwhile, have been uncharacteristically poor to begin 2025, with a 2-8-2 record leaving them second from the bottom of the Eastern Conference. However, many of their quality pieces of recent years remain, including Laurence Wyke, Lewis Hilton and Manuel Arteaga, the latter two of whom combined for the game-winning goal in stoppage time last weekend for the Rowdies in a win over in-state rival Miami FC. Their attack has been spearheaded by young Canadian Woobens Pacius, who has five goals for Tampa Bay on loan from Nashville SC.

It will be an entertaining night at Highmark when it concludes with the team's second Firework Frenzy postgame show. The fireworks will cap the team's Soccer is for Everyone Night, when we celebrate the diverse groups that unite here in the City of Pittsburgh and around the sport of soccer. Tickets for the match are available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

Coverage of the match will be aired live on KDKA+ and streamed on ESPN+. The Hounds' partners at Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 will also have a Spanish-language broadcast of the match available on air and online.

Match info

Riverhounds (4-6-2) vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (2-8-2)

Date: Saturday, June 21

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds +115 / Draw +230 / Tampa Bay +200 at Fan Duel

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvTBR and #Grittsburgh







