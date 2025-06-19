Athletic Looks to Earn Three Points against Third Place Loudoun United

Hartford will face the third team in a row to hold a top five spot in the Eastern Conference on Friday when they host Loudoun United. The Boys in Green will be looking to bring home three points in the second-to-last game of a massive June homestand. Loudoun comes into the match on a three game unbeaten streak. Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford will be the site of Pride Night, along with $2 Beer/$1 Hot Dogs.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC vs. LOUDOUN UNITED

WHEN: Friday, June 20th, 7:30 PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

PROMOTION: Pride Night pres. by M&T Bank & $2 Beer/$1 Hot Dogs pres. by Modelo

Knocking on Goal's Door

While the scoreline might not reflect it, last Saturday's match was one of Hartford's most dominant offensive performances so far this year. By the end of the game, the Boys in Green had taken 15 shots, with five on target, and attempted 34 crosses. These efforts were higher than the team's season average across all three stats, with 8.1, three, and 13.6 being the respective standards to beat. Additionally, Athletic's xG, or expected goals, was 1.56 against the Charleston Battery. This marks Hartford's second highest xG this season, falling short of the 3 xG earned in a 4-4 draw with Indy Eleven a few weeks ago. The Boys in Green also surpassed Charleston in all of the aforementioned stat categories, showing that soccer can be a cruel sport and sometimes the better team gets unlucky.

TJ Turns Heads

DF TJ Presthus has become a solid presence in Hartford's backline since late March when he made his professional debut against the New York Shockers. People are starting to notice the rookie, as last week's performance against Charleston earned Presthus a spot on the USL Rising Stars list for Week 15. The former Yale Captain netted Athletic's only goal of the match with a powerful header off a Sebastian Anderson cross. He also led the team with four shots and two on target, while completing 85.7% of his passes. Defensively, Presthus put in a good shift as well, winning seven of nine duels, six of eight aerial duels and his only tackle. He also provided two clearances and just as many ball recoveries.

Unsung Yet Unshakeable

Defensive midfielders are often the unsung heroes of a team's lineup, assisting in the transition from defense to offense while also providing the first line of defense against opponents' attacks. Beverly Makangila and Marlon Hairston have been quietly executing this role for Hartford. Between the two of them, Makangila and Hairston have made 484 passes with an average completion rate of 86.3%. Of these, 32 have been long passes that help move Hartford from their defensive third into the attacking third. Behind the ball, the two midfielders have provided 26 clearances, six blocks, and 27 interceptions. They have also won 16 of 29 tackles, 67 of 124 duels and 18 of 32 aerial duels, proving that it's hard to get past both of these players.

About the Opponent

Loudoun United currently sits in third place in the Eastern Conference with 25 points and a record of 8-3-1. The northern Virginia side ranks just behind Hartford's previous opponent, Charleston, in goals scored this season (23). Loudoun is also tied with the Battery in conversion rate (23%), proving they also have a highly-effective offense. Leading this charge is Abdellatif Aboukoura who has scored 10 goals in 2025 and holds the #2 spot, behind Cal Jennings. Florian Valot has also played a significant role as he leads the league in assists with six. Loudoun United have also found success in tournament play, holding a 2-0 record and leading their group in the USL Jägermeister Cup after defeating Lexington SC and Louisville City FC.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Emmanuel Samadia, MF, #19

Emmanuel Samadia is the player to watch during this Friday's match. The outside winger has been key to the Green & Blue's attack this year, ranking second on the team in chances created (14). Samadia is also second in the league for crosses, with 79. As a majority of Hartford's attack comes from the wings, the Sierra Leone native has been the impetus for many of Athletic's looks at goal. His speed on the outside is unmatched, allowing him to beat defenders and put the ball into dangerous areas. Samadia has contributed one assist so far this year, setting up Jordan Scarlett against Charleston in the May matchup between the two sides. The 24-year-old midfielder has also made significant contributions defensively, with 23 clearances and two blocks. Samadia ranks in the top three on the team for interceptions (9), tackles (15), tackles won (12), duels (101) and duels won (59), showing that he is a well-rounded player worth keeping an eye on.

Loudoun - Abdellatif Aboukoura, FW, #11

One player to watch on the other side of the pitch will be Abdellatif Aboukoura. At just 21 years old, Aboukoura has scored 10 goals this year, trailing Charleston's Cal Jennings by just one goal. The Fairfax, Virginia native is also in the top three in the league for number of shots taken (27). This offensive production has earned him several nominations to the Rising Stars list and Team of the Week. In fact, after USL Championship Week 15 Aboukoura was named to both, as well as earning a spot in the Goal of the Week vote. The goal that put him in the running was a beautiful solo effort in Loudoun's game against Detroit City FC. The 5'7" forward beat three defenders and demonstrated excellent control over the ball before burying it in the bottom right corner.







