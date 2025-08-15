Hartford Hosts Western Conference Leader FC Tulsa

Published on August 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic will look to extend their five game undefeated streak against FC Tulsa, who currently sit at the top of the Western Conference, at home on Saturday. With Mamadou Dieng on fire and Michee Ngalina finding his form, this promises to be an exciting 90 minutes.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC v. FC TULSA

WHEN: Saturday, August 16th, 7:00PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

PROMOTION: Daym Drops Night, Swords and Sorcery Night, Stroke Night pres. by Trinity Health of New England

Team of the Week Lookin' Real Green & Blue

Hartford Athletic was very well represented in Week 23's USL Championship Team of the Week, with GK Antony Siaha and FW Mamadou Dieng earning recognition in the starting lineup and FW Michee Ngalina winning a spot on the bench. This comes after a huge six-point week for the Green & Blue. During the side's two games, Siaha made seven saves, including a penalty that he had to stop not once but twice. This spectacular PK save earned the 6'5" goalkeeper a nomination to Save of the Week as well. Dieng earned his spot in the lineup after contributing three of Hartford's six goals in the past two games. His Team of the Week selection comes after winning Player of the Week just seven days earlier - for Week 22 - showing that the 21-year-old forward is really starting to heat up. Michee Ngalina's recognition is well-deserved after logging some crucial, but potentially unnoticed, contributions. He provided the assist for Junior Moreira's winning goal against Miami. Also in that game, Ngalina drew the penalty kick that allowed Dieng to put the team up 1-0 and assisted on Dieng's second goal just moments later. The crafty forward also created his fair share of problems for opposing goalkeepers, registering 10 shots across the two games. These three players will be looking to continue making an impact in this week's home match.

Breaking Records Left and Right

Coming into Saturday's game against FC Tulsa, the Boys in Green are on a four game undefeated streak, taking home 10 points across those matches and marking one of the best runs of form in club history. At the same time, Hartford's offense has really started to heat up over the past two months, scoring 16 goals in the last nine games. Also making club history, Mamadou Dieng surpassed Hartford-legend Danny Barrera (18) to become Hartford's All-Time Leading Goalscorer in the USL Championship Regular Season (20) with his two goal game against Birmingham Legion. He achieved this in just 48 regular season appearances for the Green & Blue. Right behind Dieng, Kyle Edwards moved into third place with 16 all-time goals after his late-game addition, also against Legion FC.

Obalola Opens His Account

Adewale Obalola had a big game against Birmingham Legion FC, recording his first goal and his first assist in USL Championship play this season after coming into the game in the 65th minute. Early into stoppage time, the 19-year-old forward made his first mark on the match. Obalola controlled the ball on his chest and calmly laid it off to Kyle Edwards who was making a run into the box. Edwards fired it away to clinch his teammate's first regular season assist. Just two minutes later, Obalola got a stoppage time goal of his own. Samuel Careaga provided the assist, charging towards goal with the ball and drawing all the defenders toward him. His selfless pass to a wide open Obalola allowed the Lagos, Nigeria native to get his first goal tally in the record book. His two contributions secured Hartford's 4-1 win over Birmingham.

About the Opponent

FC Tulsa is having a stellar season, currently sitting at the top of the Western Conference with a record of 11-3-5. The Oklahoma side is well above the second place team, with 38 points to Sacramento Republic's 30. This spectacular 2025 performance comes after finishing in 10th place last year and missing a playoff bid by just four points. Tulsa is on a particularly hot streak right now, not having lost a game since May 3 when they fell 2-1 to Orange County SC. This last time FC Tulsa took the field, it was a goal-laden 5-2 win over New Mexico United, who Hartford defeated 4-0 a few weeks ago.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Antony Siaha, GK, 77

Facing off against a team that is ranked third in the league for goals scored (35), Antony Siaha will likely have his hands full with FC Tulsa's attack. But the 6'5" goalkeeper has proved that he's up to the task. With 49 regular season saves and six clean sheets, Siaha ranks fourth in the league for both stats. Beyond saving a penalty kick in last week's match against Birmingham, the Tucson, Arizona native made a 67th minute save on an opportunity that could have turned the tide of the game had Legion FC scored. With Hartford up 2-0, Sebastian Tregarthen received the ball at the top of the box and fired off a quick and powerful shot that was headed towards the upper 90. Siaha reacted quickly to get his hands up and block Tregarthen's attempt, keeping the Alabama side scoreless. With one more clean sheet against FC Tulsa, Siaha would move into a tie for second place with Las Vegas Lights keeper Raiko Arozarena.

Tulsa - Alex Dalou, FW, 21

A big part of Tulsa's offensive success this season has been Alex Dalou, particularly in the last couple games. The 5'8" forward scored in each of Tulsa's Week 23 wins, despite logging only 83 minutes of game time. Against Monterey Bay, Dalou scored the opening goal of the match when his teammate intercepted a stray pass between the opponent's centerbacks and fired off a shot. Monterey's goalkeeper made the save but Dalou was there to finish the job. In Tulsa's second game of the week, against New Mexico United, the West Bloomfield, Michigan native scored the last goal of the match this time. In the 83rd minute, Dalou hit a long-range shot that deflected off a New Mexico defender and into the back of the net. These goals mark two of his four total in USL Championship play and earned him a spot on the Team of the Week, alongside the three Hartford players.

Inside the Huddle

Join the Conversation

For live updates, follow along on Twitter using the hashtag #HFDvTUL







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.