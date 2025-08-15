Monterey Bay Travels to El Paso for Fixture with Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas - Monterey Bay FC (6-10-4, 22 points) takes to the skies to El Paso for an exciting fixture at Southwest University Park on Saturday against Locomotive FC (7-5-6, 27 points). Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. PT in Week 24 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

After falling to the top two teams in the Western Conference last week, Monterey Bay now turns its attention to El Paso where the side look to bounce back and recover the season before its too late against Locomotive FC. With 10 matches left to play, Monterey Bay still has a good amount of time to turn around its recent struggles and make a strong bid for the playoffs, but it needs to start sooner than later. Recent acquisition Johnny Klein - who scored on his debut for the club - is fitting in well and could play a big role down the final stretch.

Earlier this season, Monterey Bay was bested by El Paso 2-1 at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside. Locomotive FC took an early lead on the road that later doubled when they were awarded a penalty. Monterey Bay's Luke Ivanovic pulled one back at the hour mark, but the Crisp-and-Kelp were unable to complete the comeback. Overall, Monterey Bay FC and El Paso have played to an even two wins apiece and three draws all-time, including a 1-1-1 record at Southwest University Park in El Paso.

El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Monterey Bay FC

Venue: Southwest University Park; El Paso, Texas

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025; 6:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Possible rain and 83°F

2025 Records

El Paso Locomotive FC (7-5-6, 27 pts, 4th West); Monterey Bay FC (6-10-4, 22 pts, 9th West)







