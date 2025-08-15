Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Faces Colorado Swings Switchbacks FC

Published on August 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Kickoff: Saturday, August 16th (6:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC hit the road once again this week, heading to Colorado Springs for another crucial Western Conference test. Fresh off a gritty, hard-fought draw in Pittsburgh, the Black & Orange are aiming to turn that resilience into a full three points at Weidner Field. Playing at altitude in Colorado Springs has historically been a mixed bag for OCSC. While the thin air can challenge visiting sides, the club enters this match in strong form and riding the momentum of recent results.

The Switchbacks, meanwhile, have been far less dominant at home in 2025 than in past seasons, leaving an opening for OCSC to capitalize.

The two sides are already familiar foes this year. OCSC earned a decisive 3-1 victory at Championship Soccer Stadium earlier this season, a win that showcased their ability to disrupt Colorado Springs' tempo and punish defensive lapses. Since that meeting, the Black & Orange have only grown sharper, with improved chemistry, more fluid transitions, and a cutting edge in the final third.

Saturday night's contest has all the makings of an intense tactical battle. Both teams will aim to control the pace, win midfield duels, and minimize costly mistakes. For OCSC, success will come down to executing the finer details: staying compact defensively, creating and finishing high-quality chances, and being ruthless in the attacking third. If they can hit those marks, manage the demands of altitude, and keep their composure in the late stages, they'll be well-positioned to return home with another big road result-and valuable points in the playoff race.

OCSC returns to The Champ on August 30th for a Labor Day Beer Fest and the return of Ronaldo Damus, when Birmingham Legion FC comes to town.

MILE HIGH

Colorado Springs will look to push the tempo in wide areas, relying on their front line to keep constant pressure on the OCSC defense. Unlocking Marco Micaletto in midfield will be crucial for the Switchbacks to generate quality chances and force the Black & Orange onto the back foot. Expect them to use their pace on the wings to stretch play, attack the flanks, and deliver dangerous crosses into the box. In goal, Adam Beaudry, on loan from the Colorado Rapids, has impressed over his last four appearances, but he has yet to face the kind of sustained attacking threat that OCSC can bring.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 15-12-7 (USL Championship Cup Winner)

Goals Scored: 48 | Goals Allowed: 40 | Clean Sheets: 13

Players to Watch:

M Marco Micaletto

GK Adam Beaudry

ATTITUDE AT ALTITUDE

Orange County SC arrives in Colorado Springs unbeaten in their last three matches and riding an attacking surge with 11 goals in their past five outings. To earn points at altitude, the Black & Orange will need to stay compact without the ball, punish the Switchbacks on restarts, and strike quickly in transition. Expect Ethan Zubak to press Colorado's back line throughout the night, with Chris Hegardt and company looking to create early chances, especially given OCSC's strong record when scoring first. The battle for midfield supremacy will be decisive, where Kevin Partida and Stephen Kelly must dictate tempo, win duels, and link play. Kelly's ability to deliver precise set pieces could prove pivotal, while Tom Brewitt's organization and Colin Shutler's commanding presence in goal have anchored recent defensive stability. That composure will be essential in the closing stages. Keep an eye out for a possible debut from newcomer Tyson Espy, whose fresh legs and energy could help lock down a result late.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 38 I Goals Allowed: 45 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F Ethan Zubak

GK Colin Shutler

All-time Record:

Orange County SC is 10-8-2 all-time against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (Last 5 against COS- 2-3-0)

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship

Orange County SC 3-1 Colorado Springs (May 24th, 2025, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary28' Chris Hegardt (OC), 61' Cameron Dunbar (OC), 66' Anthony Fontana (COS), 90+3' Mouhamadou War (OC)







