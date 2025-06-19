Global Sports Leader Elevate Joins Republic FC Stadium Development Team

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC announced today a strategic partnership with Elevate, a global, integrated agency network, to lead the commercial development and ticketing strategy of the club's new stadium in downtown Sacramento's historic Railyards District. Elevate will bring its expertise in sports business operations, data analytics, and partnership strategy to support the club's ambitions of redefining fan experience, as well as investing in the growth of Sacramento.

"With Elevate's proven track record in the sports industry and their data-driven approach, we are confident this partnership will help us deliver a best-in-class experience for fans, partners, and our community," said Republic FC President & General Manager Todd Dunivant. "Elevate has been part of the SRFC family for several years and the new stadium now allows us to maximize the potential of our long-held partnership."

"The new stadium represents a transformative moment for Sacramento Republic that will unlock new revenue streams, deepen fan engagement, and position the club for long-term success," said Dustin Vicari, Elevate Executive Vice President, Property Sales. "After five-plus years of strategic collaboration, Elevate is proud to continue supporting Republic FC as they take this exciting next step in the Club's journey."

Elevate will build upon prior new stadium survey and feasibility work to immediately oversee premium and ticket sales strategy, from product development and pricing to staffing, marketing, and sales operations. The company will also collaborate with Republic FC on launching an early interest campaign, designing an immersive experience center, and developing marketing tools to maximize awareness and conversions. Elevate's work will be fully integrated with the Club's leadership and marketing teams to ensure a seamless and effective rollout.

In addition to ticketing, Elevate will spearhead the partnership revenue strategy, including securing high-value naming rights and founding-level sponsors for the new Republic Stadium. A dedicated Elevate executive will lead day-to-day partnership operations from Sacramento, supported by Elevate's broader global partnerships team, guiding asset valuations and creating partnership tiers using best-in-class methodologies and EPIC, Elevate's proprietary intelligence platform. Elevate will also help Republic FC with recruitment to develop a Sacramento-based sales team to support the club's goals. In addition, Elevate will oversee sales reporting, contract development, and long-term sponsorship forecasting to ensure sustainable commercial success.

This is the latest addition to Republic FC's stadium development team, which boasts expertise from award-winning sports and entertainment facilities, as well as public mixed-use projects, around the world. The club is driven to work alongside industry leaders and innovative partners to create a uniquely Sacramento venue that meets the needs of its team, supporters, and the entire region. After last week's unanimous term sheet approval by the Sacramento City Council, construction activity will begin on the site leading to a groundbreaking ceremony later this summer.

