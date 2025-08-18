Republic FC Opens New Stadium Deposit Campaign Following Groundbreaking Ceremony

Published on August 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Earlier today, Wilton Rancheria and Sacramento Republic FC marked the beginning of construction on Republic FC Stadium at the Railyards with a groundbreaking ceremony. Today's ceremony celebrated the tribe's return to its ancestral lands along the banks of the Sacramento and American rivers, 67 years after its federal recognition was stripped from the nation by the California Rancheria Act. Now that Wilton Rancheria and Republic FC have acquired the land in The Railyards, site preparation will begin in the coming days and fans can take the first step in locking in their place for the club's inaugural season in its new home.

Left to Right: Republic FC President & General Manager Todd Dunivant, Republic FC Managing Partner Kevin Nagle, Wilton Rancheria Chairman Jesus Tarango, City of Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty, Wilton Rancheria Chief Operating Officer Chris Franklin

"The Rancheria Act tried to erase us but, on its anniversary, we are breaking ground on a future that ensures our sovereignty, our name, and our story will endure," said Wilton Rancheria Chairman Jesus Tarango. "This is not our groundbreaking, this is our homecoming."

"Our path has not been easy. But just like our city, just like our tribal partners, we've kept moving forward. And now, together, we are breaking ground on the future," said Managing Partner Kevin Nagle. "In 2027, when the first ball is kicked here in The Railyards, it will be more than the start of a match. It will be the next chapter in an ongoing story of resilience."

For a first look at the stadium design developments and learn more about placing a deposit for the 2027 season, fans can visit RepublicStadium.com. A flythrough video will show off the unique elements of the stadium including a Supporters' Plaza, the rooftop club with views back to the city's skyline, the park-like eastern concourse, open-air public-market and beer-garden inspired culinary options, entry plazas, and a close look at the West tower that will feature a variety of new premium seating options.

Starting at just $9.16, four deposit levels are available to give fans priority access to season tickets for the inaugural season at the new stadium. From a safe-standing supporters section ($9.16), general seating in the East and Southern neighborhoods ($25), to all new premium seats ($50), and private luxury suites ($500) with ultimate comfort and unmatched views, there are options for every budget and every type of fan. Only one deposit is required to secure your seat selection priority for the new stadium.

Each deposit will include a donation to help the club construct more free-to-play mini-soccer courts around the region. Since 2019, the club has built 12 new safe spaces throughout the community, and donations will support the next court opening later this year - and the many more to follow.

LEARN MORE AND PLACE YOUR DEPOSIT TODAY!

The groundbreaking comes after years of collaboration and commitment between Wilton Rancheria, Republic FC, and the broader Sacramento community.  Pre-construction work is already underway, including grading and utility preparation. In addition,  bidding has begun on key project elements, with  Turner Construction  serving as the general contractor.  Local contractors, trades, and suppliers  interested in participating in the project are encouraged to visit  Turner Construction's website  for more information.

Republic Stadium is expected to open in 2027 and will serve as the permanent home for Republic FC, as well as a premier venue for concerts, cultural festivals, and community events.

Republic FC is back in action this Wednesday, when the team takes on Loudoun United FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals. Kickoff from Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia is at 4:00 p.m. PT and the match will broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.