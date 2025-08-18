North Carolina FC Acquires Oliver Semmle on Loan from MLS Club Philadelphia Union

Published on August 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has acquired German goalkeeper Oliver Semmle on loan from MLS side Philadelphia Union for the remainder of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

Semmle appeared in 17 matches for Philadelphia in the 2024 MLS regular season, making 53 saves and posting four clean sheets.

"We are excited to have Oliver join us at this important time of the season. He brings MLS-level quality and experience and will certainly help us here at North Carolina FC," said NCFC Head Coach and Sporting Director John Bradford.

The 27-year-old was selected by the Colorado Rapids 41st overall in the 2023 MLS Super Draft after spending three years at Marshall. As a member of the Thundering Herd, Semmle won the program's first College Cup title in 2020, alongside new teammate Pedro Dolabella.

"Joining North Carolina FC is an incredible opportunity, especially playing in a stadium where I have such special memories. I'm ready to give everything to create even bigger ones with NCFC," Semmle said

Before joining Philadelphia, Semmle spent the 2023 season in the USL Championship with Louisville City FC. He appeared in 31 matches, facing 103 shots while saving 68 and conceding 35. Semmle finished the season with 12 clean sheets, tied for the most in the league.

North Carolina FC travels out west to the Entertainment Capital of the World to face the Las Vegas Lights for a cross-conference battle on Saturday, August 23, at 10:30 p.m. ET at Cashman Field. The match will stream on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.