Blood Donors to Receive Free Admission to Saturday's LouCity Home Game

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Ben Johnson) Louisville City FC midfielder Taylor Davila takes a corner kick(Louisville City FC, Credit: Ben Johnson)

Fans can receive free admission to Saturday's home Louisville City FC game by signing up to donate blood on site.

LouCity is partnering with Kentucky Blood Center, which will have its "Bloodmobile" at Lynn Family Stadium's BlueOval SK Fan Zone from 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Those who show up to the box office with proof of an appointment - they can be booked in advance at this link - will receive one complimentary ticket to LouCity's 8 p.m. game against New Mexico United.

Donors will also be given a "Stay Peachy" T-shirt (while supplies last). And as a part of Kentucky Blood Center's Summer of Saving, one lucky donor who gives blood in August will also win free groceries for a year.

Saturday's blood drive is in support of Celia Mikels, a Louisville native who requires blood transfusions as often as every two to three weeks due to a rare vascular condition. The blood vessels in Mikels' small and large intestines are consistently bursting and bleeding, leading to internal bleeds both big and small that will require attention and treatment for the rest of her life.

Now 24 years old and pursuing a degree in English at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Mikels has received hundreds of transfusions in her lifetime.

"Because of blood donations, I have been able to stay alive, to be able to function, to be able to build a life for myself," Mikels said.

Donations with Kentucky Blood Center stay local to support patients at more than 70 Kentucky hospitals. A whole blood donation takes just 45 minutes from registration to refreshment.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

First-place Louisville City returns home Saturday for the first time since 13,611 fans - second-most in Lynn Family Stadium history - saw the boys in purple defeat the Charleston Battery earlier this month. LouCity hasn't lost a regular season home game in more than a calendar year.

