Orange County SC Goes up a Mountain and Comes Down with Three Points

Published on August 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC traveled to the altitude of Colorado Springs with confidence after a gritty draw in Pittsburgh, and from the opening whistle they looked ready for the challenge. The match began at a lively tempo, with both sides trading early opportunities and testing one another across the midfield. Orange County looked sharp pressing high up the pitch, while the Switchbacks tried to use their pace to stretch the defense and exploit space in behind.

The first major moment arrived in the 24th minute when Colorado broke forward and appeared to have a clear look on goal. Zach Zandi drove into the penalty area, only to be met by a perfectly timed sliding challenge from defender Nicola Ciotta, who denied what looked like the Switchbacks' best chance of the half. It was a moment that set the tone for OCSC's defensive resilience.

Disaster struck for Orange County in the 41st minute when captain Tom Brewitt was forced off with an injury. The English center back, a vocal leader in the back line, was replaced by Vuk Latinovich, who immediately stepped into the heart of defense to help see out the half.

The first 45 minutes proved to be a physical battle. Orange County earned several set-piece opportunities, consistently attacking the first ball but struggling to convert them into clear chances. Colorado, meanwhile, managed to generate a handful of looks from open play, but their finishing lacked sharpness, with no attempts truly troubling goalkeeper Colin Shutler.

The second half picked up much like the first, with Orange County pressing aggressively and trying to pin Colorado back. The introduction of teenage winger Bryce Jamison added fresh energy, stretching the Switchbacks' back line and forcing them to adjust to his speed and directness.

The hosts nearly struck in the 61st minute when they carved out their clearest chance of the night, but Shutler stood tall, making a crucial stop to keep the score level. The referee's assistant raised the flag for offside after the save, but it didn't take away from the importance of Shutler's intervention in preserving the clean sheet.

That moment proved to be a turning point. On the ensuing counterattack, Jamison and Ciotta combined down the flank to earn a corner. Stephen Kelly whipped in a dangerous delivery, and after a scramble in the box the ball deflected off Ashton Miles and fell kindly for Nico Benalcazar, who buried his finish to give Orange County a deserved 1-0 lead.

From there, it was all about composure and discipline. The OCSC back line, marshaled by Latinovich and Ciotta, absorbed wave after wave of Switchbacks pressure. Colorado pushed numbers forward and committed to finding an equalizer, but Orange County's structure held firm.

The fourth official signaled six minutes of stoppage time, sending the home crowd into a frenzy, but OCSC stayed calm, breaking up attacks and managing possession with maturity. Every clearance, tackle, and bit of hold-up play from the visitors drained precious seconds off the clock.

When the final whistle blew, Orange County walked away with a hard-fought 1-0 victory The result extends their strong run of form and proves once again that this team can handle adversity, whether it's altitude, injuries, or late pressure, and still find a way to take all three points.

OCSC returns to The Champ on August 30th for an Eastern Conference match against Birmingham Legion FC. For tickets, click HERE

Milestones:

OCSC first win in Colorado Springs since 2021

OCSC is undefeated in its last 4 game (Last 5 in all competitions)

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 1 1

COS 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

63' Nico Benalcazar (OC) - Assist Ashton Miles

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

87' Pedro Guimaraes - Yellow Card

91+1 Stephen Kelly -Yellow Card

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC

7' Jonas Fjeldberg - Yellow Card

19' Christian Hererra - Bench Yellow Card

53' Akeem Ward - Yellow Card

56' Marco Micaletto - Yellow Card

70' Zachary Zandi - Yellow Card

80' Steven Echevarria - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-2-3-1)

Colin Shutler (GK); Tom Brewitt [C](41' Vuk Latinovich), Nicholas Benalcazar, Ryan Doghman, Nicola Ciotta, Kevin Partida (58' Ashton Miles)Stephen Kelly, Ousmane Sylla, Mouhamadou War (46' Bryce Jamison), Ethan Zubak (84' Tristan Trager), Chris Hegardt (84' Pedro Guimaraes)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Cameron Dunbar, Cheick Koné, Gavin Karam

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 43% | Shots: 6 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 6 | Fouls: 20 | Offsides: 1 |

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC: (3-4-2-1)

Adam Beaudry (GK); Steven Echevarria, Garven-Michee Metusala, Matthew Mahoney, Akeem Ward, Zachary Zandi (Charlie Adams), Aidan Rocha, Quenzi Huerman, Marco Micaletto, Jonas Fjeldberg (59' Levonte Johnson), Juan Tejada

Unused subs: Cristian Herrera (GK); Brennan Creek, Tyler Clegg, Henry Weston, Chase Gozdieski, Matt Real, Yosuke Hanya,

Head Coach: James Chambers

Possession: 57% | Shots: 9 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 2 |

Orange County SC v. Colorado Springs Switchbacks SC

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 18

Date: August 16, 2025

Venue: Weidner Field - Colorado Springs, CO







