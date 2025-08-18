Switchbacks FC Extends Brennan Creek's Contract for the Remainder of the 2025 Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it had signed midfielder Brennan Creek to a full contract until the end of the 2025 season with an option for the 2026 season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

During his 25-day contract with the Switchbacks, this midfielder made four appearances and showcased his precision with an impressive 86.7% passing accuracy.

"We are delighted to sign Brennan for the rest of the season and beyond," said Stephen Hogan. "He has shown real potential and truly deserves an opportunity to show the league what he can do in a proper structure. I'm excited for his future."

Creek began his collegiate career at Western Michigan University (2019-2021), where he made 45 appearances, scored five goals, and tallied 13 assists while earning All-MAC honors before transferring to the University of Kentucky, adding 41 matches and five assists across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2024, he stepped into the semi-professional ranks with Huntsville City FC in MLS NEXT Pro, where he recorded one goal and two assists in eight matches, and in 2025, he joined USL League Two side Asheville City SC, making an appearance in the U.S. Open Cup.

"I've really enjoyed the last month here and am super excited to be fully on board now," said Creek. "Looking forward to helping the team make a second-half push."

Name: Brennan Creek

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9"

Date of Birth: July 6th, 2000

Age: 25

Hometown: Kalamazoo, Michigan







