Fan Vote Now Open: Cicerone's Sensational 25-Yard Strike Nominated for Goal of the Week

Published on August 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento, Calif., - Today, USL Championship announced that Republic FC forward Russell Cicerone has been nominated for Week 24 Goal of the Week. The fan vote is open now through 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 21 at USLChampionship.com.

In the 54th minute, a 50-yard pass from Republic FC captain Rodrigo Lopez found forward Russell Cicerone. The Michigan native then brought the brilliant ball to his feet, and maneuvered his way around Oakland Roots captain Kai Greene, putting himself in a dangerous position outside the box. Cicerone's sensational 25-yard strike disrupted the stalemate and put the Indomitable Club up 3-2. This is the forwards fifth goal so far this season - a team's best.

Republic FC is now undefeated in their past seven matches, earning five clean sheets across the seven competitions. For the past two weeks the club has maintained its position in second in the tightly contested Western Conference.

The Indomitable Club will now turn its attention to a midweek matchup as the team takes on Loudoun United FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday night. Kickoff from Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia is at 4:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.







