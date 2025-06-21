Early Lead Stands up for Hounds in Win Over Tampa Bay

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - A pair of early goals gave the Pittsburgh Riverhounds the offense they needed to claim a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rowdies tonight at hot, humid Highmark Stadium.

The scoring opened with an own goal by former Hounds defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele, and shortly afterward, Augi Williams headed the Hounds (5-6-2) into a two-goal lead.

Manuel Arteaga pulled a goal back for the Rowdies (2-9-2) five minutes before halftime, but the Hounds protected the lead to win their second straight home match.

First half

The Hounds were in attacking mode from the start, and Luke Biasi had a good chance when he got around the left side and into the box, but his shot hit the side netting. Shortly afterward, Bertin Jacquesson picked out Robbie Mertz 15 yards from goal, but Mertz's shot was too close to the goalkeeper and saved.

In the 15th minute, the Hounds went ahead from a corner kick served by Mertz. The ball zipped toward the back post, and Vancayezeele's errant first touch put the ball into the net.

Five minutes later, Biasi was working the left side once again and lofted a cross to the back post. Williams drifted off the back of his defender to get free, and he headed the ball in from close range for his second goal of the year.

Beto Ydrach nearly added a third goal at the half-hour mark after a feed from Charles Ahl, but his close-range effort was denied by another of Rowdies goalkeeper Ethan Bandré 's five saves.

In the 40th minute, Arteaga got the Rowdies' goal with a finish from the top of the box that was set up by some clever dribbling and a short pass from Ollie Bassett.

Second half

Hounds goalie Eric Dick had his biggest moment shortly after halftime, when he denied a blast on goal by Blake Bodily shooting from the left side of the box. Dick finished with two saves in the match.

Jacquesson responded with a good chance of his own in the right side of the box, but Bandré cut off the angle and saved the ball wide of the goal.

Jackson Walti nearly added the third goal when Mertz found him in space late in the match, but a defender's boot was enough to deflect the chance high. Over the final 40 minutes of the match, the Hounds limited the Rowdies to two shots - one blocked and one off target.

Modelo Man of the Match

Luke Biasi had an effective two-way effort in a 90-minutes shift on the left wing. He recorded the assist on Williams' goal and created two chances, while adding three clearances and winning possession four times.

What's next?

The Hounds stay at home but switch back to play in the USL Jägermeister Cup when they host League One side Westchester SC at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 28. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Eric Dick; Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach (Junior Etou 76'); Luke Biasi, Jackson Walti, Charles Ahl (Danny Griffin 68'), Perrin Barnes; Robbie Mertz (Max Broughton 88'), Bertin Jacquesson (Jorge Garcia 68'); Augi Williams

Tampa Bay Rowdies lineup (4-4-2) - Ethan Bandré; Blake Bodily (Nick Moon 72'), Aaron Guillén, Laurence Wyke (Joey Skinner 72'), Robert Castellanos; Luis Álvarez, Thomas Vancaeyezeele (Danny Crisostomo 81'), Lewis Hilton, Ollie Bassett (Endri Mustali 90'); Woobens Pacius, Manuel Arteaga

Scoring summary

PIT - Thomas Vancaeyezeele 15' (own goal)

PIT - Augi Williams 20' (Luke Biasi)

TBR - Manuel Arteaga 40' (Ollie Bassett)

Discipline summary

PIT - Sean Suber 52' (caution - tactical foul)

TBR - Woobens Pacius 66' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Luke Biasi 90+4' (caution - tactical foul)

TBR - Manuel Arteaga 90+7' (caution - dissent)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.