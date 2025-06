Legion FC Falls to Oakland on Penalty

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC and Oakland Roots SC in action

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - An early second half foul proved costly for Birmingham Legion FC as converted penalty was the difference in a 1-0 loss to Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at Protective Stadium.

"The second half was embarrassing," said Birmingham coach Mark Briggs. "It was shocking and it nothing to do with tactics, but everything to do with hunger and desire. We show it on Wednesday night and think we can just turn up and play. I'm frustrated."

Despite beginning the match on the front foot from the start of the match and through the majority of the first half, Legion FC found it difficult to create many scoring chances with just six total shots and 49 entries into the final third.

The same was the case for Oakland, however one sequence in the 53rd minute changed the complexion of the contest. Following a turnover at midfield, Roots SC's Morey Doner ignited a rare break down the right side. As the Birmingham defense scrambled to get back, Doner picked out the second run of Ali Elmasnaouy, who was then taken down in the box from behind by Edwin Laszo.

Kai Greene converted the ensuing spot kick for the only score of the evening.

"We weren't keeping possession to create opportunities," Briggs said. "It would be one or two passes and then we'd give it away. Those standards have to be higher. These things aren't acceptable."

Birmingham completed 75.6% of its passes on Saturday, but just 66.9% of it passes in the attacking half of the field.

The home side tallied two shots on target with the first coming in the 28th minute from Danny Trejo with an effort destined for the lower left corner if not for a diving save by Kendall McIntosh.

The Oakland keeper then thwarted another Legion FC in the 89th minute when Tyler Pasher got found some space off a short corner and laced one from distance that again required a diving save.

"We looked tired, but that's not an excuse," said Briggs of his team that has played three matches in the past week. "Yes, your legs are tired, yes your body is tired, but you should never get tired up here (pointing to his head). Tonight, we didn't have anything."

Following Wednesday's win over Sacramento Republic, Birmingham went with just one change on Saturday with Enzo Martinez starting in place of Pasher, who later subbed on the 60th minute.

Also coming off the bench was forward Sebastian Saucedo in the 75th minute for his Legion FC debut after signing with the club earlier in the week.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHDAY 14

1ST HALF

2ND HALF

FINAL

OAKLAND ROOTS SC (4W-8L-2D | 14 PTS)

0

1

1

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (3W-7L-4D | 13 PTS)

0

0

0

LINEUPS

OAK: McIntosh - GK C, Doner, Hackshaw, Margvelashvili, Greene, Gibson, Prentiss (Alekseev 85$B!l(B), Sinisterra (Gomez 85$B!l(B), Elmasnaouy, Damm (Bravo 80$B!l(B), Wilson (Armenakas 69$B!l(B)

BHM: Van Oekel - GK, Turnbull, Rufe, Kavita, Mensah (Tregarthen 72$B!l(B), Paterson, Laszo (Pasher 60$B!l(B), Hernandez-Foster (McIllhatton 76$B!l(B), Martinez - C, Trejo (Tabort Etaka 60$B!l(B), Damus (Saucedo 75$B!l(B)

GOALS

OAK: Greene (Penalty) 53$B!l(B

BHM:

DISCIPLINE

OAK:

BHM: Lazso (Yellow) 1$B!l(B; Trejo (Yellow) 58$B!l(B

NEXT UP

Legion FC must now regroup as it takes a brief break from USL Championship play as it travels to Indy Eleven next Saturday, June 28, for a pivotal match in the 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup. Both teams currently are tied on points with six in Group 3, with Indy's +5 goal differential leading Birmingham's +3.

"As a staff, we've got to be consistent with our message and standards," said Briggs. "We have to continue to try and put guys in spots to be successful, but you can't go on the field and do it for them."

The Three Sparks return home on July 2 for a special Salute to Service Night match against Charleston Battery that will feature fireworks as part of the festivities. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

