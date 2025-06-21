NCFC Scores Upset Win over League-Leading Louisville

by Fran Stuchbury

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC









North Carolina FC vs. Louisville City FC

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina FC vs. Louisville City FC(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

North Carolina FC beat previously undefeated Louisville City FC in front of 2,479 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Friday evening. The NCFC victory snapped Louisville's 13-match unbeaten streak to start the USL Championship season, 19 going back to last season. North Carolina improved to 7-4-2 for 23 points while Louisville City FC is now 9-1-4 and 31 points

"Obviously, Louisville is a very strong team team and there is a reason they are undefeated," said NCFC Head Coach John Bradford. "I think for us we had to execute on a game plan and make sure we were defensively sound, had energy the entire time. We had to create goals either in transition or set pieces; (that) was the talk this week and we got two goals off set pieces and did enough to defend to get an important three points. Really proud of the guys."

North Carolina opened the scoring in the 45th minute with defender Finn Sundstrom's first ever goal. Sundstrom joined the North Carolina FC Academy at 11-years-old and was a member of 2024 Elite Clubs National League Mid-Atlantic First Team. He made his debut with NCFC last season in a 5-0 win over the Oakland Roots on September 7 at the age of 17. The assist came from midfielder Mikey Maldonado, his sixth of the season, tied for the league lead.

"My first pro goal felt amazing," said Sundstrom. "At my last game I had my first assist. I am on a roll."

Sundstrom is on an academy contract.

"I think it's massive, and I hope there are young players on our club looking that this is the opportunity he rewarded himself with after many years at NCFC youth, the academy and the first team," Bradford said. "Really starting to blossom at that kind of stuff. He represents what our club pathway is trying to be. It's really remarkable to see week in, week out, gaining experience and gaining insight how to play and really impact us, so credit to him."

Louisville tied the game at one apiece in the 48th minute on forward Phillip Goodrum's sixth goal in his last five appearances. He scored on his 28th birthday,

North Carolina tallied the game-winner in the 66th minute from forward Adam Luckhurst, his first of the USL season. Luckurst is a newcomer to North Carolina FC this year after playing college soccer at Duke.

"Against such a good opponent it's so important to get a win at home," said Luckhurst. "Always good to get three points and bounce back after a road loss to Rhode Island FC."

NCFC goalkeeper Jake McGuire made five big saves in the game including stopping dangerous Louisville opportunities just before the end of the second half.

"Jake was massive tonight for us coming up with big saves and holding on to the ball in the final moments when he needed to, and some of those could go the other way, a bounce here, a bounce there," Bradford said. "We have a goalkeeper like him that is capable of coming up with those big saves. It's nice to have."

Forward Oalex Anderson made his 100th appearance for NCFC in all competitions.

Next Saturday North Carolina plays at Louisville in USL Jägermeister Cup group play. Their next home game will be Friday, July 11th against Birmingham Legion FC at 7:30 pm est. for the team's Superman Night promotion.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.