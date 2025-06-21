Boys in Blue Fall on Late Goal

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven generated offensive opportunities but was held scoreless for the first time this season in a 1-0 setback to Las Vegas Lights FC at Carroll Stadium on Saturday night.

Defender James Musa, who became the 26th player in the USL Championship to start 200 matches in regular season play last Saturday, had an early chance on a header in the fourth minute.

Leading goal scorer Elvis Amoh created two chances in the ninth and 17th minutes, but it remained scoreless at halftime.

Boys in Blue goalkeeper Hunter Sulte made an early second-half save in the 48th minute on a shot by Christian Pinzón.

In the 58th, Amoh created an opportunity for captain Aodhan Quinn, but Las Vegas goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena made the save.

Three Indy Eleven substitutes combined for a threat in the 88th minute. Forward Elliot Collier centered it to forward Maalique Foster just outside the area. Foster played it to the right to defender Josh O'Brien, but his shot just missed to the left.

Sulte had his streak of 277 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal going back to May 16 at El Paso ended in the 90th minute. The 23-year-old Sulte had not given up a goal in June with back-to-back clean sheets at Birmingham on June 4 and vs. Pittsburgh on June 14.

The Boys in Blue kept fighting in extra time, with midfielder James Murphy delivering a corner kick to defender Ben Ofeimu in the 94th minute. Ofeimu's header was going toward the right corner of the goal, but it hit the shoulder of a Las Vegas defender.

Indy Eleven has a quick turnaround to Wednesday's 7 p.m. match at Tampa Bay Rowdies on ESPN2.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 0:1 Las Vegas Lights FC

Sat., June 21, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Sunny, 90 degrees

Attendance: 9,132

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 3-4-5 (-2), 14 pts; #9 in Eastern Conference

Las Vegas Lights FC: 5-6-3 (-8), 18 pts; 7th in Western Conference

Scoring Summary

LV - Nighte Pickering (Stefan Stojanovic) 90'

Discipline Summary

LV - Gennaro Nigro (caution) 2'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Pat Hogan (Josh O'Brien 80'), Ben Ofeimu, Finn McRobb, James Murphy, Bruno Rendon (Hayden White 68'), Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Elliot Collier 67'), Cam Lindley, Elvis Amoh (Edward Kizza 67'), Jack Blake (Maalique Foster 67').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Reice Charles-Cook, Brem Soumaoro.

Las Vegas Lights FC: Raiko Arozarena, Gennaro Nigro, Nate Jones (Maliek Howell 75'), Elias Gärtig, Younes Boudadi, Patrick Leal (Stefan Stojanovic 75'), Valentin Noël, Daouda Peeters (Christopher Pearson 67'), Christian Pinzón, Jonathan Rodriguez (Nighte Pickering 85'), Shawn Smart (Joe Gyau 75').

Las Vegas Lights FC subs not used: Vaughn Covil, Carver Miller.







