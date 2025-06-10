Hunter Sulte & Romario Williams USLC "Team of the Week"

June 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven goalkeeper Hunter Sulte and forward Romario Williams have been selected to the USL Championship Team of the Week for weeks 13/14. The Boys in Blue now have had eight different players named to the Team of the Week already in 2025.

In a 1-0 road win at Birmingham Legion FC last Wednesday, the 23-year-old Sulte made a season-high six saves (one shy of his career high of seven vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies on 7/20/24) to record his 10th clean sheet as a member of the Boys in Blue. The 6'7 Sulte made an outstanding save, diving to his right on a shot by Tabort Etaka Preston in the final minute of second half stoppage time to preserve the victory. In the 17th minute, the Anchorage, Alaska, native dove to his left to save a shot from former Indy Eleven forward Tyler Pasher. In the 86th, Sulte punched a dangerous cross from Erik Centeno out of harm's way.

The "Team of the Week" honor is Sulte's third in his two years with the Boys in Blue, having earned that recognition on June 15 and October 15 last season following back-to-back clean sheets in both of those weeks. He made the USLC "Save of the Week" four times in 2024.

On May 28, Williams became the first Indy Eleven substitute to record multiple goals in a regular-season contest since the club joined the USLC in 2018 with two goals vs. Hartford Athletic. Williams recorded his first brace as a member of the Boys in Blue and the eighth in his USLC career, scoring both goals in stoppage time, including the game-tying tally in the 94th minute.

Acquired by Indy Eleven on June 14, 2024, Williams is among the Championship's most prolific scorers all-time, having recorded 62 regular-season goals in 153 appearances at a strike rate of a goal every 160.7 minutes. He is 17th in USLC history in goals scored.

The 30-year-old Williams earned his third call-up in eight months by the Jamaica Football Federation for 2026 World Cup qualifiers. On Saturday, he recorded three shots in 34 minutes in his team's 1-0 victory at the British Virgin Islands. Tonight, the Reggae Boyz face Guatemala at 7 p.m.

Following those two World Cup qualifiers, the Portmore, Jamaica, native will represent his country in the Concacaf Gold Cup. Group Stage play in Group C starts on June 16 vs. Guatemala at 10 pm in Carson, Calif., followed by June 20 at 7:45 pm against Guadeloupe in San Jose, then on June 24 vs. Panama at 7 pm in Austin. All three of those matches will be televised on FS1.

The next match for the Boys in Blue is the kickoff to the "Summer of Soccer presented by Indy Roof & Restoration" with "Pups at the Pitch Night" on Saturday vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium. Fans can experience all five Saturday night home games from June 14-July 12 and get an exclusive hat featuring Lady Victory for a special price of $45.

In addition to the ticket offer, fans can enter a "Summer of Soccer Getaway presented by Indy Roof & Restoration" sweepstakes, which will include a fly away trip for two to the Boys in Blue away match at Charleston on Saturday, September 6 with flights, hotel and a food stipend included. Additional prizes include a bundle of an Indy Eleven signed jersey, scarf, and a $25 gift card to the Indy Eleven Shop.

Sign up to the Indy Eleven newsletter for further information on how to enter

In addition to the sweepstakes, there will be social media giveaways and exclusive merchandise drops for the "Summer of Soccer presented by Indy Roof & Restoration."

Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







