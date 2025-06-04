Cam Lindley Scores Game Winner at Birmingham

June 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Birmingham, Ala. - Indy Eleven midfielder Cam Lindley scored on a laser from 25 yards out in the fourth minute and the Boys in Blue defense recorded a clean sheet for a 1-0 road victory at USL Championship Eastern Conference rival Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday night.

Midfielder James Murphy started the scoring sequence with a feed into captain Aodhan Quinn in the midfield. Quinn sent it wide to defender Finn McRobb who delivered a cross into the area that deflected off midfielder Jack Black outside the area where Lindley fired it into the bottom left corner just inside the post. Lindley's goal is his first of the season and the fifth in his USLC career. Blake's assist is his second in 2025 and his 23rd in the USL Championship.

Indy Eleven has scored 10 first-half goals in 10 USLC matches this season, ranking third among 24 teams in that category. The Boys in Blue have scored three of those in the first 15 minutes, also good for third in the league. Indy Eleven have scored in their last 11 games in the USL Championship, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a streak of 15 games from March 10-June 16, 2024.

Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte made five saves to record his 10th clean sheet as a member of the Boys in Blue. The 23-year-old Sulte made an outstanding save, diving to his right on a shot by Tabort Etaka Preston in the final minute of second half stoppage time to preserve the victory. In the 17th minute, Sulte dove to his left to save a shot from former Indy Eleven forward Tyler Pasher. Birmingham had a good scoring chance in the 56th minute when Ronaldo Damus' shot hit the left post and the rebound shot by Enzo Martinez just missed. In the 86th, Sulte punched a dangerous cross from Erik Centeno out of harm's way. The last time Sulte made five saves in a USLC match came against Birmingham on October 19, 2024.

"We were excellent with our defending shape," said coach Sean McAuley. "We kept a clean sheet, and we'll take the win."

Indy Eleven is 2-1-2 on the road in USLC play this season. The Boys in Blue are unbeaten (4-0-2) in their last six matches when leading at halftime dating back to August 11, 2024.

The next match for the Boys in Blue is the kickoff to the "Summer of Soccer presented by Indy Roof & Restoration" with "Pups at the Pitch Night" on Saturday, June 14 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium. Fans can experience all five Saturday night home games from June 14-July 12 and get an exclusive hat featuring Lady Victory for a special price of $45.

In addition to the ticket offer, fans can enter a "Summer of Soccer Getaway presented by Indy Roof & Restoration" sweepstakes, which will include a fly away trip for two to the Boys in Blue away match at Charleston on Saturday, September 6 with flights, hotel and a food stipend included. Additional prizes include a bundle of an Indy Eleven signed jersey, scarf, and a $25 gift card to the Indy Eleven Shop.

Sign up to the Indy Eleven newsletter for further information on how to enter and follow Indy Eleven and Indy Roof & Restoration on Facebook, Instagram, and X to learn more.

In addition to the sweepstakes, there will be social media giveaways and exclusive merchandise drops for the "Summer of Soccer presented by Indy Roof & Restoration."

Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 1:0 Birmingham Legion FC

Wed., June 4, 2025 - 8:00 p.m. ET

Protective Stadium | Birmingham, Ala.

Weather: Cloudy, 79 degrees

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 2-3-5 (-2), 11 pts; #8 in Eastern Conference

Birmingham Legion FC: 2-5-4 (-4), 10 pts; 9th in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Cam Lindley (Jack Blake) 4'

Discipline Summary

BHM - Erik Centeno (caution) 16'

IND - James Musa (caution) 27'

BHM - Ronaldo Damus (caution) 70'

BHM - Kobe Hernandez-Foster (caution) 75'

BHM - Roman Torres (caution) 76'

IND - Josh O'Brien (caution) 90'+1

IND - James Murphy (caution) 90'+4

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Pat Hogan, Ben Ofeimu, Finn McRobb (Josh O'Brien 69'), James Murphy, Bruno Rendon, Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Elliot Collier 90'), Cam Lindley (Oliver Brynéus 77'), Jack Blake (Brem Soumaoro 77'), Elvis Amoh (Edward Kizza 69').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Reice Charles-Cook, Maalique Foster.

Birmingham Legion FC subs not used: Matt Van Oekel, Erik Centeno, Santiago Suárez, Stephen Turnbull, Jake Rufe, Edwin Laszo (Kobe Hernandez-Foster 45'), Sam McIllhatton (Roman Torres 45'), Danny Trejo (Tabort Etaka Preston 74'), Enzo Martínez (Sebastian Tregarthen 74'), Tyler Pasher, Ronaldo Damus.

Birmingham Legion FC subs not used: Ethan Kos, Ereku Temitayo, Finn Calloway, Fernando Delgado.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.