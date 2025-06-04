RIFC Gears up for Amber Night, Presented by AAA Insurance, Highlighted by Amber Tee Gate Giveaway

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Ahead of Saturday's 7 p.m. clash vs. Miami FC on Amber Night, presented by AAA Insurance, Rhode Island FC has announced its slate of fan amenities and experiences for what is sure to be a fun-filled, can't-miss atmosphere at Centreville Bank Stadium. At the game, fans will have the chance to see RIFC players don the Amber "Rhode" Kit for the first time ever at home, and witness a USL Championship game for the first time under the bright lights in downtown Pawtucket. The first 3,500 fans through the gates will receive a free, limited-edition Amber Night Tee, while a $5 beer special will be available throughout the night.

Fans are encouraged to join the team on the field and AMBER OUT the stadium by sporting their favorite amber-colored RIFC gear. After the recent re-launch of the RIFC Online Store, powered by Capelli Sport, Ocean State supporters can now buy items online and pick them up at the Team Store inside Centreville Bank Stadium.

Prior to kickoff, RIFC's Fan Fest will be in full effect, packed with complimentary family-friendly activities including face painting, balloon artists, foosball and subsoccer tables. Local food truck vendors California Taco Shop, Del's Lemonade and Chick Fil-A Attleboro will be integrated into the Fan Fest action in addition to Centreville Bank Stadium's wide variety of concessions.

Attendees 12 and under can also sign up for Rhode Island FC's TerRIFC Kids Club and learn more about the recently-announced TerRIFC Kids Read & Play initiative. In collaboration with the Providence Children's Museum and Community Libraries of Providence, TerRIFC Kids who visit Providence Children's Museum at least five times during the summer or complete CLPVD's Summer Reading Challenge will earn a free ticket to the Sept. 6 Kids Day game, presented by Rhode Island Energy, where they will be honored on the field. Those who join the TerRIFC Kids Club can pick up their game sticker to add to the back of their Kids Club credential. Kids Club members can collect one sticker per game, and the more stickers you collect, the more swag you earn! Kids Club members who collect all 18 stickers on the back of their credential win a school visit from Chip!

After fans find their way to their seats before kickoff, it's time to look out for Rhode Island's favorite mascot, Chip the harbor seal! Conducting the infamous Breeze Chip Shot and firing exclusive tees into the crowd, Chip will grace one lucky winner with round-trip airline tickets, courtesy of Breeze Airways, wrapped in their prize catch.

During the game, Pawtucket native DJ Mike D will be spinning immaculate vibes, providing live in-stadium entertainment as RIFC's in-house DJ. The night will also be full of promotional opportunities for fans to go home with free food and prizes! If Rhode Island FC scores a goal from any Chick Fil-A Attleboro corner kick on Saturday, every fan in attendance scores a free Chick Fil-A sandwich by showing their ticket on Monday at Chick Fil-A Attleboro only! At halftime, the Centreville Bank Crossbar Challenge will give one lucky fan the opportunity to win $500 courtesy of Centreville Bank. Additionally, the brand-new Drippy's Drop Shot by Santoro Oil will be unveiled for the first time, giving another fan a chance at a prize up to $1,000!

During its inaugural season in 2024, Rhode Island went 2W-0L-0T against Miami, including the biggest win in club history in its regular-season finale on Oct. 26. Scoring a whopping eight goals in a thrilling 8-1 win that included a JJ Williams hat trick and goals from five other players, the win kickstarted the Ocean State club's historic run to the USL Championship Final in its first year. Rhode Island FC will look to keep its perfect streak against the Florida club alive on Saturday when Miami makes a first-ever trip to Pawtucket.

Miami finished the 2024 season dead last in the USL Championship with just 11 points and three wins, but retooled its roster in the offseason and has fielded a much more competitive squad in 2025. It is now unbeaten in four of its last five league games, and sits just two points behind Rhode Island FC in the Eastern Conference standings. Saturday's game is a huge opportunity for the visitors to make a leap up the table and continue a run of form that the Florida club has not experienced in almost two years.

Single-game tickets for Saturday, group tickets, prorated season ticket memberships, 5-game and 8-game plans, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by calling 401-955-RIFC (7432) or by visiting rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.







