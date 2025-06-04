Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. Orange County SC

June 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising face Orange County SC for a USLC-record 33rd time at 7:30 p.m. (PT) Saturday, June 7, at Phoenix Rising Stadium

After a weekend away from league play, Phoenix Rising return to regular-season action against Orange County SC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (PT) on June 7 at Phoenix Rising Stadium and will air on CBS 5, CBS Sports Golazo Network with radio coverage available on KDUS 1060 AM (English) and La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish).

Currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference, Rising enters the weekend in search of its fourth straight win in league play and fifth consecutive result in all competitions. Saturday marks the first time Rising face Orange County this season as well as the 33rd overall regular-season matchup dating back to 2014. Notably, the 33 matches are the most of any series between two clubs in the league's modern era.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC vs Orange County SC

WHEN: Saturday, June 7 (7:30 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: CBS 5, CBS Sports Golazo Network, KDUS 1060 AM (English), La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish)

DOWN TWO STARTERS, UP ONE MIDFIELDER

Rising will be missing two key players against Orange County SC on Saturday: forwards Darius Johnson (Grenada) and Jearl Margaritha (Curaçao), who have both been called up to join their respective senior national teams for the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

In Margaritha, Rising will be down one of its top goal contributiors. The forward has six goal contributions in all competitions this season (4G, 2A), most recently contributing an assist in Rising's 3-3 draw against New Mexico United in USL Jägermeister Cup play on May 31.

"It's hard, of course, because you want to be with (the team) all the way," Margaritha said following the New Mexico match. "We've been together from the start, been through the hard times [when] we were losing. Now we're winning, and everybody is just in a good vibe."

He added: "I know as soon as I leave, the guys are going to do well, and they're going to keep winning."

In light of losing players to international call-ups, the club announced June 4 the signing of Belgian midfielder Xian Emmers. The 25 year old arrives in The Valley with extensive experience in European competition. A product of Inter Milan's academy system, Emmers brings over eight seasons of professional experience, scoring 25 goals and contributing 22 assists in 140 cumulative appearances for clubs across four different countries halfway around the world.

"First of all, his football IQ, but also his character as a human being, because we value character in this club," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said when asked about what the midfielder brings to the squad. "(Emmers) can come in and help improve this group. He's someone we're looking forward to adding and bringing into the Phoenix Rising family."

FROM THE ACADEMY TO THE PROS

Rising continues to gel as the season approaches its midway point. With different injuries and call-ups, several players have been given opportunities on the field to show what they can bring the team. Braxton Montgomery and Jamison Ping are just two of many players to receiver several minutes in regular-season play so far this season.

"(Montgomery) is a very good player," defender Ascel Essengue said. "He can play left back, right back, center back... He played with big guys, and he's doing very good. I think he's a very good player. I'm happy for him."

Kah believes the Academy makes Rising the team it is. The young players hold up to a high standard in practice and are crucial come game time.

"In every top club you go, the base is academy," Kah said. "We have (Montgomery), who has maybe played over 1000 minutes, which is incredible, right? We have (Jamison Ping), who has played minutes, and we have multiple (academy) players that have been on the bench. "For the overall growth of this club and in North America, it's important that people put time and effort into the academy, because that is the base of the community."

FACING HEAVY-HITTING ORANGE COUNTY SC

Orange County SC brings to Phoenix an aggressive offense and multiple big shooters. In 10 regular-season matches, the Southern California team has taken a total of 133 shotsm scoring 13 goals.

Forward Lyam MacKinnon leads the visitor's attack with 10 shots this season and two goals. Forward Mouhamadou War is the team's second-highest scorer with four shots and two goals this season. Off the field, the stakes are high for a Rising team looking to continue climbing the table. A win could send Rising as high as second in the Western Conference.

"We have to do everything possible to win," Essengue said.

Rising holds a 13-10-9 record all-time in the regular season series and look to improve that record on Saturday when it plays its only home match in the month of June.







