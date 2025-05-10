Elvis Amoh Scores 7th Goal in Last 5 Matches

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento, Calif.- Indy Eleven finished a rigorous three games in eight days stretch in three cities by remaining unbeaten on the road in USL Championship play (1-0-2) with a 1-1 draw at Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night.

Boys in Blue forward Elvis Amoh continued his torrid scoring run with his seventh goal in the last five matches, giving his team a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute. Forward Maalique Foster started the scoring sequence on the right side, passing centrally to captain Aodhan Quinn, with Quinn feeding Amoh in the left side of the box, and Amoh finishing it into the top right corner.

It was Amoh's team-best fourth goal of the season and his 46th career goal in USLC play. Amoh has scored in three straight USLC games for the first time since 2022, when he had goals in four consecutive contests from May 6-June 12 on his way to a career-high 13 goals.

Indy Eleven has scored seven first-half goals in its seven league games, ranking third in the USLC. The Boys in Blue have scored in their last eight matches in the USLC, their longest run of games with a goal since scoring in 15 straight from March 9-June 16 to start last season.

Quinn, who leads the team in assists (2) this season, moved into fourth place in USLC history in regular-season goal contributions (108) and assists (52). He has 56 career goals.

Indy Eleven produced a great scoring chance just prior to its goal, when Amoh set up Foster on a break in the 35th minute.

Boys in Blue goalkeeper Hunter Sulte preserved his team's 1-0 lead in the 85th minute, reaching down low to make a save on Dominik Wanner's shot.

In the final minute of second half stoppage time, Indy Eleven was called for a foul in the box, with Sacramento's Trevor Amann converting the PK to tie the match.

The Boys in Blue will play their third consecutive road match on Friday, May 16 at El Paso Locomotive FC at 9 p.m. ET on WNDY 23 and ESPN+.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 1:1 Sacramento Republic FC

Sat., May 10, 2025 - 10:00 p.m. ET

Heart Health Park | Sacramento, Calif.

Weather: Sunny, 88 degrees

Attendance: 9,358

2025 USL Championships Records

Indy Eleven: 1-2-4 (-1), 7 pts; #7 in Eastern Conference

Sacramento Republic FC: 2-2-4 (0), 10 pts; #8 in Western Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Elvis Amoh (Aodhan Quinn) 36'

SAC - Trevor Amann (penalty) 90+6'

Discipline Summary

SAC - Jared Timmer (caution) 17'

IND - Josh O'Brien (caution) 20'

SAC - Cristian Parano (caution) 33'

IND - James Musa (caution) 58'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Pat Hogan, Ben Ofeimu, Aedan Stanley, Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Finn McRobb 86'), James Murphy, Josh O'Brien, Maalique Foster (Edward Kizza 70'), Elvis Amoh (Romario Williams 70'), Jack Blake.

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Elliot Collier, Reice Charles-Cook.

Sacramento Republic FC line-up: Danny Vitiello (captain), Jared Timmer, Freddy Kleemann (Ryan Spaulding 77'), Lee Desmond, Michelle Benítez, Rodrigo López (Blake Willey 77'), Luis Rodrigues (Nick Ross 45'), Jack Gurr, Cristian Parano (Lewis Jamieson 67'), Sebastián Herrera (Trevor Amann 84'), Dominik Wanner.

