Phoenix Rising Take Down New Mexico United 2-1

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising traveled to New Mexico and picked up its second win of the season, taking down 10-men New Mexico United by a score of 2-1 on May 10 at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. Midfielder Hope Avayevu finished with a goal and assist, while forward Darius Johnson scored his first-ever goal with the club as Rising became the first visiting team to leave New Mexico with three points this season.

"This group is growing, and you can see the growth every single day," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "To come out here and put out this performance is something to be proud of and I hope it will spur the team to use this momentum to move forward."

The win marked Rising's second of 2025 and first since it took down San Antonio FC 2-1 on April 6. With the result, Kah's side now sits tied for the 7th seed in the Western Conference table with a week to rest before its next USL Championship match back in Phoenix.

THREE-PRONGED ATTACK

With his goal and assist against New Mexico, Avayevu took the team lead in goal contributions with six (3G, 3A). Behind the midfielder, forwards Rémi Cabral (3G, 2A) and Ihsan Sacko (1G, 4A) have five goal contributions each. Notably, at least one of Avayevu, Cabral and Sacko have played a part in each of Rising's 16 goals scored so far in its 2025 campaign.

"It's always up to us to finish our chances," Avayevu said when asked about his goal. "At that moment right there, I just wanted to finish my chance and I did. It was a tight angle, but I managed to squeeze the ball in."

RESULTS ON THE ROAD

Rising have now taken eight of a possible 15 points (2-1-2) from its road matches in the regular season. Both the club's wins have come on the road, with marquee results at San Antonio FC (2-1 on April 6) and now away to New Mexico.

Notably, Rising was the first team to defeat San Antonio this season and, on Saturday night, became the first team to win away against a New Mexico team off to a hot start to its season. Expand the scope to Rising's record in all competitions, and it has one more notable result: a 1-1 draw and subsequent penalty-kick shootout win against FC Tulsa to advance to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

"We put in a lot of effort," Avayevu said following Saturday's match. "We came here to win, and we had a win."

GOAL-SCORING PLAYS

PHX - Hope Avayevu, 12th minute: Damián Rivera drove into the box from the left end line before being dispossessed. Midfielder Hope Avayevu picked the ball up in the box, drove back toward the end line and used his right foot to slide the ball off the far post and into the net from a tight angle.

PHX - Darius Johnson (Hope Avayevu), 62nd minute: Running down the left channel, Johnson played a give-and-go with Avayevu, who used a backheeled flick to return the ball to the forward. Johnson managed to chest the ball down before using his left foot to pick out the near-post netting from close range.

NM - McKinze Gaines (Will Seymore), 84th minute: After receiving the ball by the right sideline, McKinze Gaines cut toward the box before using his left foot to pick out the top of the net.

NOTES

-Tonight marked Rising's first of three scheduled matches against rivals New Mexico United (5/31 and 10/4 both at home).

-With the win, Rising became the first visiting team to win at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park this season.

-With a goal and assist, midfielder Hope Avayevu (3G, 3A) now leads Rising in goal contributions.

-Behind Avayevu, forward Rémi Cabral (3G, 2A) and Ihsan Sacko (1G, 4A) have five goal contributions each.

-Forward Darius Johnson's goal in the 62nd minute marked his first-ever with Rising.

-Johnson now has a goal and assist in just over 100 minutes played (102) in 2025.

-The win marked Rising's first since April 6 (2-1 @SA).

-Rising has taken a result in four of its five road matches so far this season (2-1-2).

NEXT GAME

Rising next face Monterey Bay FC at 7:00 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, May 17, at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Broadcast coverage will be available on 3TV, AZFS and CBS Sports Golazo Network. Radio coverage will be provided on KDUS 1060 AM (English) and La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish).

Phoenix Rising (2-4-3, 10pts) at New Mexico United (5-3-0, 15pts)

May 10, 2025 - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 1 1 2

New Mexico United 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

PHX: Avayevu, 12

PHX: Johnson (Avayevu), 62

NM: Gaines (Seymore), 84

Misconduct Summary:

PHX: Rivera (caution), 37

NM: Fernando (caution), 45+1

NM: Tambakis (ejection), 57

PHX: Essengue (caution), 60

NM: Jabang (caution), 90+1

PHX: Smith (caution), 90+7

Lineups:

PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Montgomery (Cuello, 69), D Sainté ©, D Essengue, D Smith, M Ping (Flood, 87), M Scearce, M Okello, F Rivera (Johnson, 55), F Cabral (Sacko, 56), F Avayevu (Formella, 69)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Henry, D Araneda, F Margaritha

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Avayevu, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Avayevu, 3); FOULS: 14 (Scearce, 3); OFFSIDES: 6; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 1

NM: GK Tambakis, D Lindsey, D Ryden, D Maples ©, D Gloster (Seymore, 55), M Fernando, M Jabang, M Bailey (Bruce, 69), F Amang (Zelalem, 45), F Vargas (Gaines, 69), F Akale (Shakes, 60)

Substitutes Not Used: M Sais, M Pondeca, F Lozano-Villa, F DuBois

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Fernando, 5) SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Lindsey, Gaines, 1); FOULS: 14 (Jabang, Fernando, 3) OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 2

Referee: Katja Koroleva

Assistant Referees: Zach McWhorter, Eric Krueger

Fourth Official: James Morgan

Attendance: 10,844

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.