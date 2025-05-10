Republic FC Draws Indy Eleven

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC's home undefeated streak continues with an extra time penalty in a 1-1 draw against Indy Eleven on Saturday night. The Quails would concede in the first half, but a relentless press was paid off in extra time. Lee Desmond's aerial challenge in the box gave Sacramento a shot to keep a point. Trevor Amann converted from the spot with the last kick of the game - his second score in stoppage time in as many games. The Saturday night draw extends Sacramento's undefeated record when playing at home at Heart Health Park to six matches.

Sacramento controlled the first half and drove the tempo through possession. A careless challenge outside of the 18-yard-box provided the first sparks of the night. Republic Captain Rodrigo López stepped up with a classic bending strike around the wall that almost snuck inside the right post.

With Indy dropping its entire lineup into the defense, the visitors netted the first goal on a snap counter attack. In the 36th minute, Elvis Amoh would find the net and give Indy the lead.

Sebastian Herrera caused havoc for the defense all night. In the 40th minute, the striker would draw another foul and give Republic another set piece opportunity. Jack Gurr who would take a crack at finding a tying goal, but would be pushed wide by the Indy Eleven goalkeeper.

Indy elected to park the bus and withstand the full force of Sacramento's attack. In the second half, the Quails pushed Indy back into its own third with 70% of the possession. As the visitors tried to hold on for the win, Sacramento continued to throw numbers forward to challenge Indy's backline and the pressure paid off in the final moments of the match. After Lee Desmond was brought down in the box, Trevor Amann stepped up to the spot to secure the point, marking his second straight game with a goal in second-half stoppage time.

The Indomitable Club will continue its five-game home stand next Saturday as Las Vegas Lights come to town. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a scarf giveaway in honor of Native American Heritage Night.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 1 Indy Eleven

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

May 10, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Trevor Amann (penalty) 90+6'; IND - Elvis Amoh (Aodhan Quinn) 36'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Jared Timmer (caution) 17', Cristian Parano (caution) 33' ; IND - Josh O'Brien (caution) 20', James Musa (caution) 58'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann (Ryan Spaulding 77'), Jared Timmer, Michelle Benítez, Luis Felipe (Nick Ross 45'), Rodrigo López (C) (Blake Willey 77'), Dominik Wanner, Jack Gurr, Sebastián Herrera (Trevor Amann 84'), Cristian Parano (Lewis Jamieson 67')

Unused substitutes: Rayan Djédjé, AJ Edwards, Chibuike Ukaegbu, Jared Mazzola

Stats: Shots: 12, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 2, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 8, Offsides: 4

Indy Eleven: Hunter Sulte, Josh O'Brien, Pat Hogan, Aedan Stanley, Ben Ofeimu, James Musa, James Murphy, Jack Blake, Aodhan Quinn (C) (Finn McRobb 86'), Elvis Amoh (Romario Williams 70'), Maalique Foster (Edward Kizza 70')

Unused Substitutes: Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Elliot Collier, Reice Charles-CookStats: Shots: 7, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 2, Fouls: 14, Corner Kicks: 1, Offsides: 2







