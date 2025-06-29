Orange County SC Blanks Sacramento Republic FC, 1-0 (USL Jägermeister Cup)

June 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







For the first time in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup, Republic FC conceded a goal. Group 1 and western conference foes Orange County keep their tournament hopes alive with a 1-0 win on Saturday night.

The match intensity began with the opening whistle. Jared Mazzola made his first save of the night in the eighth minute when Orange County found a seam on the left flank. Pedro Guimaraes' cross made its way into the box, but a mistimed run by Cheick Kone created an awkward angle on the shot and Mazzola easily collected the ball.

Republic FC continued to work its way into the match and had a good chance in the 20th minute. With plenty of room on the right flank, Jack Gurr sent the ball into the box where Luis Felipe rose above his defender for a header, but the ball missed the target by inches.

OC countered moments later as a cross from the left reached Bryce Jamison on the edge of the six-yard box, but his shot hit the crossbar and sailed out for a goal kick.

Deadlocked after the break, the Indomitable Club came out with a fire in its belly and controlled over 70% of possession in the first 15 minutes. Luis Felipe had two more chances to get Sacramento on the board first. Rodrigo Lopez's free kick set him up for a header in the 52nd minute, but the shot bounced just wide of the target. Lopez then sent the ball forward for Russell Cicerone who laid it off for Cristian Parano. Parano put his defender on skates and put a cross in the box, but Luis Felipe's shot went over the crossbar.

Orange County's second half was quiet until the 73rd minute when Bryce Jamison found space on the right side. After a quick crossover, he put a left-footed shot on target, but Mazzola's hit the ground and stretched out to push it wide.

A fantastic save by OC goalkeeper Tetsuya Kadono kept things level in the 85th minute. Sebastian Herrera was brought down outside the box and Michel Benitez stepped up to take the free kick. His shot went over the wall and was curling into the upper 90, but Tetsuya rose up to punch it away.

With time ticking down, OC made one final push forward and kept its USL Cup hopes alive with a goal in the 95th minute. Ethan Zubak sent the ball all the way over the box to Pedro Guimaraes on the left, and the 17-year-old sent a low shot through traffic to clinch the victory. This marked the first goal conceded by Republic FC in the tournament.

The Quails now sit second in the Group 1 table on 6 points, but will have a chance to catch first place Las Vegas Lights when they take on USL League One side Spokane Velocity in the final group stage match on July 26.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 1 Orange County SC

USL Jägermeister Cup, Group Stage

Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine, CA

June 28, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - none; OC - Pedro Guimaraes (Ethan Zubak) 95'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Ryan Spaulding (caution) 14', Michel Benitez (caution) 32', Cristian Parano (caution) 50', Dominik Wanner (caution) 68', Sebastian Herrera (caution) 77'; OC - Cheick Kone (caution) 17', Kyle Scott (caution) 50'

Sacramento Republic FC: Jared Mazzola, Jared Timmer, Lee Desmond, Michel Benitez, Jack Gurr, Luis Felipe, Nick Ross, Ryan Spaulding (Dominik Wanner 45'), Rodrigo Lopez (C) (Sebastian Herrera 66'), Russell Cicerone, Cristian Parano

Unused substitutes: Danny Vitiello, Freddy Kleemann, Blake Willey, Rayan Djedje, AJ Edwards

Stats: Shots: 10, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 2, Fouls: 15, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 0

Orange County SC: Tetsuya Kadono, Pedro Guimaraes, Vuk Latinovich, Tom Brewitt (C), Nicola Ciotta, Kyle Scott (Stephen Kelly 58'), Ousmane Sylla (Gavin Karam 58'), Nico Benalcazar, Bryce Jamison (Benjamin Barjolo 76'), Lyam MacKinnon (Christopher Hegardt 86'), Cheick Kone (Ethan Zubak 58')

Unused Substitutes: Kevin Partida, Mouhamadou War, Ashton Miles, Fernando Aguirre

Stats: Shots: 6, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 1, Fouls: 14, Corner Kicks: 1, Offsides: 0







