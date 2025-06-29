Local Youth Shine as Orange County SC Defeats Sacramento Republic FC

June 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC defeated Sacramento Republic FC 1-0 at Championship Stadium. With their youngest starting eleven in club history, they displayed defensive strength and creativity in the single-goal game.

Nicola Ciotta made his first start with OCSC tonight and took home Man of the Match with five duels won, five recoveries, and 28 accurate passes.

Tetsuya Kadono, an Irvine resident and CSU Fullerton alum, made his professional debut in goal tonight. While Sacramento Republic only had one shot on target, a close-range free kick in 84', Kadono was quick on his feet with a leaping save to the top right corner. Throughout the match, he demonstrated focus and carried out precise long-distance goal kicks to free up the front four.

Captain Tom Brewitt voiced his pride in the young lineup, "It was a brilliant night for all of us, especially the younger lads who came in for their first start. Got to give them their credit, they were brilliant all night. And I think we deserved it in the end. I think we limited their chances, and I think we deserved the win."

The first half was an opportunity for the two rivals to build their plays. Both teams had two shots in the half, with OCSC having the only one on target, a brilliant shot by Bryce Jamison that glanced just off the woodwork.

The second half brought action and excitement for all in the Champ. With a scuffle in the first three minutes, the energy was up and buzzing for the remainder of the match.

Newcomer, Stephen Kelly, subbed into the match in the 58' minute, making his OCSC debut. He gave the crowd a look at his skills in the midfield with his fast thinking on the pitch. He took his first shot with the club in the 87' minute, but it was just a bit over the net.

With an added five minutes of injury time, tensions were high to avoid taking the game to a penalty shootout. While Sacramento seemed determined to hold the draw, the County Boys remained relentless to get the ball in the net.

In the 90+5' minute, Pedro Guimaraes had perfect aim as he delivered a shot into the center of the net. His goal in the dying seconds of the game was assisted by Ethan Zubak and celebrated on the field by the whole team.

After the match, Guimaraes recollected his goal. The Aliso Viejo resident said "It was all just in the moment, I took it all in, and I saw Ethan Zubak had a bunch of space, so I went out onto the flank, and it was all instinct from there, and I'm happy to get my second goal of the tournament."

The match ended after 90+7' to a thrilled crowd and the OCSC team. The Orange & Black worked hard and were rewarded for their performance.

Head Coach Danny Stone praised the team's effort in the match stating "I thought we showed a great togetherness tonight and showed a team performance that highlighted the young players in the group, but it wasn't just about them tonight. It was a collective effort, and every member of that squad tonight played their part, from performance, from energy, from the work they did leading into the game, and that's the reason why not only those young players, but the team itself, can be successful tonight."

Orange County wrapped the match with 6 shots taken, 3 being on target, versus Sacramento's 10 shots taken, one on target. Sacramento led in possession 53% to OC's 47%.

Orange County SC returns to Championship Stadium on Saturday, July 19th, in a match against Las Vegas Lights FC. The club will celebrate Local Heroes Night that evening. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Milestones:

Youngest starting 11 in club history

Tetsuya Kadono from Irvine made his professional debut in goal

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 1 1

SAC 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

90+5' - Pedro Guimaraes

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

18' - Yellow Card, Cheick Kone

51' - Yellow Card, Kyle Scott

84' - Yellow Card, Tom Brewitt

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC

14' - Yellow Card, Ryan Spaulding

32' - Yellow Card, Michelle Benitez

51' - Yellow Card, Cristian Parano

68' - Yellow Card, Dominik Wanner

77' - Yellow Card, Juan Herrera

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Tom Brewitt [C], Vuk Latinovich, Nicholas Benalcazar, Kyle Scott (58' Stephen Kelly), Ousmane Sylla (58' Gavin Karam), Bryce Jamison (75' Benjamin Barjolo), Pedro Guimaraes, Lyam MacKinnon (86' Chris Hegardt), Cheick Koné (58' Ethan Zubak), Nicola Ciotta

Unused subs: Fernando Aguirre (GK); Kevin Partida, Mouhamadou War, Ashton Miles,

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 47% | Shots: 6 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 0 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 0 |

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC LINEUP: (3-4-3)

Jared Mazzola (GK); Rodrigo Lopez (66' Juan Herrera) [C], Russell Cicerone, Cristian Parano, Jack Gurr, Nick Ross, Luis Rodrigues, Michelle Benitez, Jared Timmer, Ryan Spaulding (46' Dominik Wanner), Lee Desmond

Unused subs: Daniel Vitiello (GK); Freddy Kleemann, Blake Willey, Aaron Edwards, Rayan Djedje

Head Coach: Neil Collins

Possession: 53% | Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corners: 2 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 0 |

Orange County SC v. Sacramento Republic FC

2025 USL Jägermeister Cup | Round 1 - Game 3

Date: June 28, 2025

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium







