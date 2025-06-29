Lexington Sporting Club Picks up a Dominant Win in Third Match of the Jägermeister Cup

June 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club secured its first win in the Jägermeister Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over the Richmond Kickers on Friday night at City Stadium.

Coming off back-to-back home wins, Lexington struck early. In the ninth minute, midfielder #23 Alfredo Midence curled a corner kick into the six-yard box, where #33 Forster Ajago rose up and buried a header to open the scoring.

Midence picked up his second assist of the night in the 30th minute, delivering another well-placed corner. This time, it was #11 Marcus Epps who connected at the near post to double the lead.

Lexington controlled much of the first half, dictating the pace and possession while limiting Richmond's opportunities. The 2-0 advantage held through the break.

"We played a well-coached team tonight," said Lexington SC Head Coach Terry Boss. "I was proud of the group's commitment to each moment of the game. Going into the match, we wanted to continue building on our chance creation and our ability to be more controlling with the ball. I was happy with the progress in both areas."

The second half featured strong energy from both teams. In the 58th minute, forward #99 Cory Burke nearly extended the lead with a long-range effort, but Richmond goalkeeper #1 Pablo Jara came up with the save.

Richmond went down to 10 men in the 66th minute when #38 Griffin Garnett was issued a second yellow card for a foul on Burke.

Burke later found the back of the net with a rocket from a tight angle, sealing the result at 3-0. The goal was assisted by #3 Sofiane Djeffal.

"It was an important game in terms of continuing to build momentum," Boss said. "The group worked hard on and off the ball, and I'm proud of their performance."

The victory knocks Richmond out of the tournament and extends Lexington SC's winning streak across all competitions.

Lexington Sporting Club returns to action on July 4 for an Independence Day matchup against Phoenix Rising FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Phoenix Rising FC Stadium.







