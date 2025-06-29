NCFC drops its second match in the USL Jägermeister Cup
June 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - North Carolina FC fell to Louisville City FC, 1-0, in the USL Jägermeister Cup on Sunday, June 29 at Lynn Family Stadium.
Jansen Wilson put Louisville City ahead early, scoring the match's only goal in the 10th minute.
With the loss, NCFC falls to fifth place in Group 5 with a record of 1W-2L-0D (3 points).
Match Notes:
The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET, but was rescheduled to Sunday, June 29 at 6 p.m. ET
Quotes:
John Bradford: "I think we can do better on the goal that we conceded and also have to do better in converting the chances we created"
John Bradford: "We will learn from this, stick together, and shift our focus to an important league match coming up this week."
Up Next:
North Carolina FC returns to regular season play on the road against Southern Derby rival Charleston Battery at Patriots Point on Sunday, July 6, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The match will air nationally on CBS Sports Network. NCFC defeated Charleston 2-1 in Week 4 to take a one-match lead in the 2025 Southern Derby.
Box Score
NCFC (5-2-3): Trevor Mulqueen, Paco Craig, Conor Donovan, Triston Hodge (J. Malou - 69'), Jaden Servania, Collin Martin (M. Maldonado - 46'), Raheem Somersall (P. Dolabella - 75'), Patrick Burner (R. Mentzingen - 61'), Evan Conway (A. Al-Qaq - 46'), Rodrigo da Costa, Oalex Anderson
Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Bryce Washington
LOU (3-4-3): Damian Las, Kyle Adams, Josh Jones, Brandon Dayes (S. Totsch - 55'), Jake Morris (A. Dia - 55'), Taylor Davila (E. Davilla - 87'), Kevon Lambert, Emanuel Perez (A. McFadden - 77'), Ray Serrano, Cameron Lancaster (P. Goodrum - 55'), Jansen Wilson
Subs Not Used: Carlos Moguel, Sam Gleadle, Ryan Troutman
Score:
NCFC: 0
LOU: 1
Goals:
NCFC: -
LOU: J. Wilson - 10' (E. Perez)
Cautions:
NCFC: P. Burner - 40'
LOU: R. Serrano - 38', P. Goodrum - 90+2'
Ejections:
NCFC: -
LOU: -
Venue (Location): Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville, Kentucky)
Images from this story
|
Evan Conway of North Carolina FC advances the ball
(EM Dash)
