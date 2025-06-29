Tulsa Turn up the Heat in 4-1 Jägermeister Cup Victory over Chattanooga

ONEOK Field (Tulsa, OK) FC Tulsa surged to a dominant 4-1 win over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in their second USL Jägermeister Cup fixture, led by goals from Taylor Calheira, Jamie Webber, Stefan Lukic, and Owen Damm. The result not only secures three valuable points in the cup standings, but also marks key milestones for players across the squad.

After going behind early to a 12th-minute opener by Chattanooga's Michael Knapp, Tulsa roared back in front of the home crowd with an attacking performance full of flair, composure, and resilience.

Turning the Tide

FC Tulsa responded swiftly when forward Taylor Calheira leveled the score in the 20th minute, converting with a precise header after sustained attacking pressure. Not long after, Jamie Webber gave the hosts the lead in the 36th minute, scoring his first goal for the club with a well-placed shot to cap off a good first half.

After the break, Tulsa took full control. In the 51st minute, Stefan Lukic made it 3-1 with a composed finish following a well-worked team move, featuring crisp passing and sharp movement in the final third. Just over 10 minutes later, Owen Damm added a fourth cutting in from the right and finishing another fluid attacking sequence built on excellent combination play down the right flank to seal a dominant win at home.

A Debut to Remember

The night was made even more special when Anthony Harper, a product of the FC Tulsa Academy, came on to make his professional debut. Harper, just 18 years old, signed his Academy player contract last week and showcased his composure and positioning in the closing minutes-a major milestone for the club's youth development efforts.

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa Starting XI:

Cole Johnson (GK)

Owen Damm

Boubacar Diallo

Jamie Webber

Taylor Calheira

Lucas Stauffer

Arthur Rogers

Alexander Dalou

Eliot Goldthorp

Marcos Cerato

Abdoulaye Cissoko (C)

FC Tulsa Substitutes:

10. Kalil Mhaidi Elmedkhar

20. Patrick Seagrist

22. Stefan Lukic

25. Anthony Harper

26. Giordano Colli

47. Harvey St Clair

77. Faysal Bettache

99. Johan Penaranda

Head Coach: Luke Spencer

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Starting XI:

Jason Smith

Declan Watters

Ualefi Dos Reis

Zahir Vazquez

Matthew Bentley

Greyson Mercer

Omar Gomez

Owen Green

Eric Kinzner

Yanis Lelin

Michael Knapp







