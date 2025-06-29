Tulsa Turn up the Heat in 4-1 Jägermeister Cup Victory over Chattanooga
June 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
ONEOK Field (Tulsa, OK) FC Tulsa surged to a dominant 4-1 win over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in their second USL Jägermeister Cup fixture, led by goals from Taylor Calheira, Jamie Webber, Stefan Lukic, and Owen Damm. The result not only secures three valuable points in the cup standings, but also marks key milestones for players across the squad.
After going behind early to a 12th-minute opener by Chattanooga's Michael Knapp, Tulsa roared back in front of the home crowd with an attacking performance full of flair, composure, and resilience.
Turning the Tide
FC Tulsa responded swiftly when forward Taylor Calheira leveled the score in the 20th minute, converting with a precise header after sustained attacking pressure. Not long after, Jamie Webber gave the hosts the lead in the 36th minute, scoring his first goal for the club with a well-placed shot to cap off a good first half.
After the break, Tulsa took full control. In the 51st minute, Stefan Lukic made it 3-1 with a composed finish following a well-worked team move, featuring crisp passing and sharp movement in the final third. Just over 10 minutes later, Owen Damm added a fourth cutting in from the right and finishing another fluid attacking sequence built on excellent combination play down the right flank to seal a dominant win at home.
A Debut to Remember
The night was made even more special when Anthony Harper, a product of the FC Tulsa Academy, came on to make his professional debut. Harper, just 18 years old, signed his Academy player contract last week and showcased his composure and positioning in the closing minutes-a major milestone for the club's youth development efforts.
LINEUPS
FC Tulsa Starting XI:
Cole Johnson (GK)
Owen Damm
Boubacar Diallo
Jamie Webber
Taylor Calheira
Lucas Stauffer
Arthur Rogers
Alexander Dalou
Eliot Goldthorp
Marcos Cerato
Abdoulaye Cissoko (C)
FC Tulsa Substitutes:
10. Kalil Mhaidi Elmedkhar
20. Patrick Seagrist
22. Stefan Lukic
25. Anthony Harper
26. Giordano Colli
47. Harvey St Clair
77. Faysal Bettache
99. Johan Penaranda
Head Coach: Luke Spencer
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Starting XI:
Jason Smith
Declan Watters
Ualefi Dos Reis
Zahir Vazquez
Matthew Bentley
Greyson Mercer
Omar Gomez
Owen Green
Eric Kinzner
Yanis Lelin
Michael Knapp
