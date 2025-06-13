FC Tulsa Signs FC Tulsa Academy Standout Anthony Harper to First Team

June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa is proud to announce that Anthony Harper, an 18-year-old Tulsa native and standout defender, has signed a USL Academy contract with the club. The transaction is pending league and federation approval. As a USL Academy signing, Harper will be eligible to compete for the First Team in USL Championship play without forgoing his NCAA eligibility. Harper will wear the No. 25 jersey.

Harper, a senior at Riverfield Country Day School, continues to rise through the ranks of the FC Tulsa development system after an impressive 2024 season under an initial Academy contract. His progress reflects the club's commitment to developing local talent and providing a clear professional pathway for young players in the region.

Harper has been a fixture in Tulsa's soccer community for over a decade, starring at both the club and high school levels. Whilst playing in the ECNL, he led the squad to the playoffs and was named an ECNL All-Conference selection. Simultaneously, Harper excelled at Riverfield, netting 16 goals in the 2024-25 regular season.

His signing underscores the commitment FC Tulsa has made to cultivating local talent and creating a professional pathway right here in Green Country.

"Anthony's journey reflects exactly what we're building with FC Tulsa and our Academy system," said Caleb Sewell, Sporting Director and General Manager. "He's a product of Tulsa, of our city, our soccer culture, and our developmental infrastructure. We're proud to see him make this leap, and we're proud our youth development pathway continues to provide opportunities for our local talent."

Harper, who has followed FC Tulsa since childhood, called the signing a dream come true.

"I've looked up to this club since I was little," said Harper. "To now be part of the team, representing Tulsa as a professional- it means the world to me. I'm grateful to my coaches, my family, and everyone who believed in me."

The club will celebrate Harper's professional debut in front of a hometown crowd during Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, June 14, when FC Tulsa hosts Phoenix Rising at ONEOK Field.

For Tickets, please visit: https://www.fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets/

$1 beers, community pride, and a stadium full of gratitude- don't miss it.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.