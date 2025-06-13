Monterey Bay Visits Las Vegas for Bout with Lights FC
June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Monterey Bay FC (5-4-4, 19 points) hits the road to Sin City for a Western Conference showdown against Las Vegas Lights FC (3-6-3, 12 points). Showtime is set for 7:30 p.m. PT on Saturday at Cashman Field in Week 15 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.
Monterey Bay enters the match in the midst of a three game winning streak in all competitions after securing a 2-1 victory over Lexington SC at home in Seaside this past weekend. Adam Larsson scored his second goal in as many games and his first of the year in league play, while Anton Søjberg later secured all three points on the night, calmly converting a match-winning penalty kick in the 75th minute. For Las Vegas, the fortune has been quite the opposite, with the club having lost its previous five league matches by a combined score of 15-1. In response to the poor run of form, Lights FC announced the departure of its head coach earlier this week, adding a slight layer of mystery into the Crisp-and-Kelp's preparations for the match ahead.
Monterey Bay and Las Vegas last competed to a scoreless draw at Cashman Field on September 14, 2024 and will meet for the first time in 2025 tomorrow night. Monterey Bay FC owns the all-time head-to-head with a 4-1-1 record over Lights FC, including an undefeated record at home and a currently more relevant 1-1-1 mark in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Monterey Bay FC
Venue: Cashman Field; Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025; 7:30 p.m. PT
Weather: Clear and 99°F
2025 Records
Las Vegas Lights FC (3-6-3, 12 pts, 9th West); Monterey Bay FC (5-4-4, 19 pts, 6th West)
