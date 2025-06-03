23-Year-Old Defender Nico Gordon Answers the Call to Join Montserrat National Team for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

June 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC captain and defender Nico Gordon has earned an international call up with the Montserrat National Team ahead of the second round of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The 23-year-old has been a mainstay representative for the Emerald Boys since his international debut on September 9, 2023, recording 12 official caps and over 1,000 minutes to date. Gordon is now set to add to those totals this week with two World Cup qualifying matches.

"It's really good to be representing my country," said Gordon. "With the background of my nan and my mom, they are really passionate about their country. Being in England they always make sure to look back on the times that they had and they are always telling me that they want to visit. So for me to go and represent my country and know that my family is watching is a big honor for me."

Gordon earned the captain's armband for the Crisp-and-Kelp in his first season with the club. He's played in 15 matches across all competitions so far this season (13 starts), and leads the team in total minutes played with 1,191. Defensively in league play, Gordon is currently second on the team in clearances with 60, and leads the team in interceptions with 18.

The Birmingham, England native first represented Montserrat in a CONCACAF Nations League match against Barbados in 2023, and again against Dominican Republic three days later. Since then, Gordon has received numerous call-ups, including four additional Nations League matches that same year before answering the call again for a pair of friendlies against Antigua in March 2024. Two months later, he took part in Montserrat's first two 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Nicaragua and Panama. He then received two more call-ups to continue Nations League play this past September and November. Now, Gordon is enroute to his first international stint of 2025.

"I've been focused solely on my club football but I know when I get there I will quickly adjust. I already know the other players, so we will gel together really quick and make sure we get everything right in the games. We have a young team on this trip so it's definitely good that I will be there to help them and bring my qualities to the group."

Montserrat is set to play Belize on June 4 at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago. Then, the Emerald Boys are slated to take on Guyana at Synthetic Track and Field Facility on June 10 in Leonora.







