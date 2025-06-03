Midfielder Hope Avayevu Named to USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round 2

June 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising midfielder Hope Avayevu was named to the USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round 2, USL announced today. Avayevu finished with a goal and assist as Rising drew New Mexico United 3-3 and won an extra point in penalties (3-2) in Round 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup on May 31 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

Avayevu's goal in the 45+2 minute, a soaring header on the left side of the box, gave Rising a 2-1 lead over its rivals heading into halftime. In addition to his two goal contributions, Avayevu led the team with two shots on target, two big chances and won all three of his tackles.

"I saw (Avayevu) before the defender came toward me," forward Jearl Margaritha said about his teammate's goal. "I needed to make sure (the defender) was out of the way and then chipped the ball over. Then (Avayevu) did what he needed to do to finish the chance."

The Ghanaian midfielder now leads the team with nine total goal contributions in all competitions (4G, 5A). Notably, he has netted multiple goal contributions in a team-high three matches this season (@ELP, 3/15; @NM, 5/10). Avayevu's USL Team of The Round recognition marks the fourth time he has been named to a Team of the Week/Round.

"(Avayevu) is one of our main creators in the game, and I think he's one of the best players we have as well," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said earlier in May. "He connects the game well. I still think there's more he has he can still show. I'm excited for what more there is to come."

Avayevu and Rising return to action against Orange County SC at 7:30 p.m. (PT) on May 31 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.